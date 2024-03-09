Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances convened the annual virtual round-table webinar yesterday on the theme “Women in Civil Service” as part of the International Women’s Day 2024 events. The theme for this years’ event was “Count Her in: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress”. The event was attended by Officials from all Ministries/ Departments, State AR Departments and District Collectors.

The Lead Speakers at the webinar were Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Department of Sports, Government of India, Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India and Smt. Nidhi Khare, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India. Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG & DoPPW moderated the event.

Every year 8th March is globally observed as the International Women’s Day (IWD) for celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day provides an opportunity to reflect on various issues that come in the way of women’s empowerment and policy measures necessary to achieve gender equality. The Speakers shared the inspirational moments from their long years in Government at Union and State level.

Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Department of Sports, Government of India emphasized on the Government policies that have enabled transformation in Indian Sports. She elaborated the competitive environment for Sports prevalent in India today and appreciated the exceptional performances of Indian athletes during Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, especially women athletes. She also presented Government’s vision to host Youth Olympics 2030 and Summer Olympics in 2036 by India.

Smt. Nidhi Khare, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India emphasized on protection of consumer rights. She informed that The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 with the mandate to regulate violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices, and false or misleading advertisements prejudicial public interest and consumer welfare. She presented the impact of these rules and their significance for consumer protection and also shared examples of CCPA’s successful actions that have effectively safeguarded and reinforced consumer rights.

Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India presented the efforts of Ministry of Food Processing in taking forward a number of innovations and collaborations which include many women centric initiatives. She elaborated the response of women entrepreneurs to Start-up Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors (SUFALAM) 2024, the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) and Operation Greens – Scheme for Development of Tomato, Onion and Potato. She shared key initiatives undertaken in promotion of SHREE ANNA in India, as Agri-Industries has been an important part of India’s celebrations of the International Year of Millets in 2023.

The Vote of Thanks was given by Smt. Jaya Dubey, Joint Secretary, DARPG.