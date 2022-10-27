Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) observes Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) is implementing the Swacchhta drive under the Special Campaign 2.0 with all out efforts for its success. The Department has identified 95 campaign sites, that include the main department premises in Udyog Bhavan and Vanijya Bhavan, and 19 organizations under DPIIT, spread across the country. All the 11 parameters identified by DARPG are being monitored by the Department on regular basis.

Special Campaign in Udyog Bhavan, New Delhi

The Department has constituted a coordination committee under the nodal officer for overall coordination of activities. To facilitate the coordination, the department has created a dedicated portal, where organizations upload the progress achieved in the campaign. Similarly, a Swachhata committee has been constituted to supervise cleanliness activities in Udyog Bhavan and Vanijya Bhavan.

During the preparatory, phase the Department has identified approximately 5.42 lakh physical files and 46,616 efiles for review. Out of these, 73,389 physical files have already been weeded out and 1096 e-files have been closed.

Central Paper Pulp Research Organisation, Shahranpur.

Salt Commissioner Organisation, Jaipur

The Department has also identified pending references relating to public grievance, parliament assurance, IMC references, references from MPS etc., and these references are also being monitored for disposal on day to day basis. In the area of Rules/Process simplification, the Department had simplified 134 rules/process in the spl campaign 1.0 and has now identified 6 rules/process for campaign 2.0.

Monitoring and review

The monitoring of the progress of the campaign by CIM and MoS gives boost to the campaign. The Secretary, DPIIT also monitors this in weekly Senior Officers’ Meeting. The Department has deputed 49 officers to inspect a total of 75 campaign sites all over the country and submit reports. The Department and its organizations send tweets on the progress of the campaign.