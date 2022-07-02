DELHI TO DRASS CYCLING EXPEDITION COMMEMORATING 75 YRS OF INDIA’S INDEPENDENCE

New Delhi :Commemorating India’s 75 years of Independence, Indian Army and Indian Air Force have joined forces to conduct a landmark cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass commencing on 2nd of July 22. The team comprises of 20 soldiers and air warriors and will be led by two bright lady officers of Army and Air Force. The expedition was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General M U Nair AVSM SM, Signal Officer-in-Chief & Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals and Air Marshal R Radhish AVSM VM, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command from National War Memorial, New Delhi. The cyclists will then face the daunting task of covering 1600 km in 24 days, culminating at Kargil War Memorial in Drass on 26th July 22 to commemorate, a fitting tribute to the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice during Kargil War.

The broader aim of the expedition will be to bolster the energy of the young Indians towards nationalism as the cyclists will be interacting with school children at various stages enroute. They will act as a beacon to channelize the immeasurable enthusiasm and zeal of the future leaders of the country. The list of nominated schools is as enumerated below:

­­­­Date Day School Location 02 Jul 1 Sainik School Kunjpura Karnal 03 Jul 2 Kendriya Vidyalaya Ambala 04 Jul 3 Army Public School Chandimandir 05 Jul 4 Gurukul International Sr Sec School Solan 07 Jul 6 Shimla Public School Shimla 08 Jul 7 Bilaspur Public School Bilaspur 09 Jul 8 Pandava Public School Pandoh 10 Jul 9 Government Senior Secondary School Manali 11 Jul 10 Kendriya Vidyalaya Keylong 12 Jul 11 Government Primary School Darcha 17 Jul 16 Army Goodwill School Karu 18 Jul 17 Ladakh Public School Leh 19 Jul 18 Khaltse Government Middle School Khaltse

The team of cyclists will be led by Major Srishti Sharma of Corps of Signals.Major Srishti is a second-generation officer who was awarded the Chief of Integrated Staff Commendation Card in 2019 for her contribution in various technical based intelligence operations. Currently posted in Delhi, she was awarded the Vice Chief of Air Staff Commendation Card in 2021 for her contribution in air defence communication aspects during National events like Republic Day and Independence Day.

Spearheading the team from Indian Air Force is Squadron Leader Maneka who has served as the Logistics Officer in Bidar, Gwalior and Devlali during her span of 10 yrs in service. Currently serving in Air Force Station Kalaikunda, she was awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Air Command Commendation Card in 2016 for her exceptional handling and speedy resolution of various logistics issues at Gwalior Air Force Station. She is an avid sports enthusiast and has taken part in a number of cycling expeditions organised by Indian Air Force.

The expedition will pedal its way through Punjab before entering Himachal Pradesh. The expedition will face insurmountable challenges against rising terrain and scarcity of oxygen when they progress towards Ladakh. Preparation and training had commenced early on to prepare the team for this monumental challenge. The team had a graduated practice schedule which helped them to build up on their endurance and stamina. Flagging in of the team at Drass will be carried out by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command.