Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Successful Procurement of Rs 17.5-Crore SMA Injection for Ailing Toddler Kanav with AAP MPs’ Support

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that two Aam Aadmi Party MPs, Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, with the support of the people, have secured a Rs 17.5-crore spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) injection from the US for a one-and-a-half-year-old boy named Kanav, who had been suffering from this genetic disorder.



This marked the first case of SMA in Delhi, while a total of nine cases have been reported in the country. The injection was finally made available for Rs 10.5 crore.