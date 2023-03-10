Delegation of the Supreme Court of Kenya calls on the President Droupadi Murmu

A delegation of the Supreme Court of Kenya, led by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Hon’ble Lady Justice Martha K. Koome, EGH, called on President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 10, 2023).

Welcoming the delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Kenya is a country with which India has centuries -old friendly relations. India is proud to be a development partner of Kenya. India is eager to maintain the tradition of high level political engagement with the new Government of Kenya. Both countries should also work together to further strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The President noted that Justice Koome is the first woman Chief Justice of the Kenyan Supreme Court. She commended her efforts for making justice accessible to all and to empower women in Kenya.