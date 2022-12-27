Delegation of JOA, IT aspirants call on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

New Delhi : A delegation of youth, who have appeared in JOA (IT) Post Code-817 examination conducted by HPSSC Hamirpur on 21st March, 2021 called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and urged him to complete the recruitment process of JOA (IT)- 817 at the earliest.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their demand would be considered sympathetically. He said that the State Government was committed for ensuring complete transparency in the recruitment process so as to instill the faith of the youth in the recruiting agency.