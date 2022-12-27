Himachal Pradesh : Restaurants, dhabas to remain open 24X7 till 2nd January next

New Delhi : The State Government has decided that all the restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and eateries etc. in the State would remain open 24X7 as per the will of the owners till night of 2nd January, 2023 to facilitate the tourists visiting the State.

Decision in this respect was taken by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the request and suggestion of MLA Shimla Harish Janartha, MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur and MLA Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri here today.

Chief Minister said that this decision of the State Government has been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season to facilitate the tourists visiting the State. He said that the Government may consider continuing this arrangement provided the owners of these establishments maintain proper law and order.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also urged the tourists to adopt covid-19 appropriate behaviour keeping in view the impending situation in the neighbouring countries.

MLA Harish Janartha, MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri thanked the Chief Minister for acceding their request.