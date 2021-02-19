Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate “Hunar Haat” on 21st February in New Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 26th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 21st February at 09:30 AM.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Mansukh Mandaviya will be the Chief Guest during the inaugural programme of the “Hunar Haat” and Lok Sabha MP Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 26th “Hunar Haat” on the theme of “Vocal for Local” from 20th February to 01st March 2021.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and UTs are participating in the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc are participating in “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Shri Naqvi said that the indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country are available under one roof at “Hunar Haat”. The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at “Bawarchikhana” section. Besides, the people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country at the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi. The people will get a feel of the strength of the country’s “Unity in Diversity” at the “Hunar Haat”.

Shri Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat”, which is a “perfect platform” to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh 50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 “Hunar Haat” which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Shri Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online. The step to take the “Hunar Haat” on online/digital platform and the GeM has received tremendous response as the artisans and craftsmen are receiving large scale online orders for their products.