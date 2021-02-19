HCCBmeets50% of energy requirements in its factories from renewable & clean energy sources

Bhubaneswar: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s top FMCG companies, has ramped up its renewable& clean energy capacity tomeet 50% of its energy requirements through these sources. The feat has enabled the company to offset 46,500 tonnes of carbon emission per annum with solar and wind energy and 30,000 tonnes of carbon emission per annumusing bio-mass fuel in its boilers. Theconsolidated impact of using50% renewable& clean energy by HCCB on the climate is thus equivalent to a reduction in global warmingachieved by 35 lac trees per year.The milestone is in sync with the company’s plan to reduce its carbon emissions 25% by 2030 from a 2015 base year (science-based target).

HCCB’s total installed annual power generation from renewable sources in HCCB has now increased from around 70 million units in 2019 to the current level of around 95 million units.

Currently, around 8 out of 15 factories of HCCB uses nearly 50% of energy from renewable& clean sources.

HCCBhas employed a variety of solutions to embrace renewable energy across its factories. Some of the key initiatives include conversion of furnace oil boiler to PNG (piped natural gas), use of briquettes – made out of agricultural waste like groundnuts and coconut shells – to power boilers, installation of solar rooftops for on-site power generation, entering into Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) for sourcing wind and solar power through various state grids, adoption of energy efficient technology and progressively replacing traditional bulbs and light sources in our factories with LED lights. Additional initiatives include adoption of VapourAbsorption Machine (VAM) for chilling operations operating on Briquette Steam and so on.

Reflecting on the achievement, Alok Sharma, Executive Director, Supply-Chain, HCCB said, “This is a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future. At HCCB, we believe that investing in renewable energy is not just good for the planet, it’s a busines imperative as well. We are aware of our responsibility and excited about the potential that exists in our system to drive renewable energy into the manufacturing supplychain.”

The company in 2020 pressed 7 additional renewable energy projects into service during the pandemic. Installed in different factories of the company, these projects are designed to source 23.5 million units of power by way of Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) through various state grids.