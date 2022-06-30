Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approves enhanced monetary limits for procurement of drugs and consumables for Ex-Servicemen (ECHS)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approved enhanced monetary limits for procurement of drugs and consumables for Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

He approved the enhancement of the monetary ceiling for purchase of Not Available, emergent, lifesaving and essential drugs by 100 per cent in all categories of polyclinics from Authorised Local Chemists. This will ensure easy and timely availability of medicines for ECHS beneficiaries.

There have been various representations from the veterans regarding supply of medicines.

The government has already undertaken a series of modifications to procedures of procurement of medicines for ECHS beneficiaries.