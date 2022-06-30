Environment Ministry organises a meeting with Municipal Commissioners from 82 cities over elimination of Single Use Plastic

New Delhi: Environment Ministry today organised a meeting with State Government officials and Municipal Commissioners from 82 non-attainment cities for elimination of identified Single Use Plastic items. The meeting was attended by the Municipal Commissioners and senior officials of the State Governments from Environment, Urban Development and Local Self-Government Departments and State Pollution Control Boards.

During the meeting, the Municipal Commissioners were informed about the ban on identified Single Use Plastic items that will come into effect from tomorrow.

It was informed that the notification was published on 12th of August last year. The Municipal Commissioners were requested to lead their teams with regard to efforts for enforcement within their jurisdiction. They were requested to help all stakeholders including traders, distributors, retailers as well as consumers to switch over to alternatives of the banned SUP items. It was highlighted that the success of the ban will be possible with effective engagement and concerted actions by all the stakeholders.

The Municipal Commissioners assured effective enforcement and taking up of constructive engagement with the stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the ban and switch over to alternatives to the banned SUP items.