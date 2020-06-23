Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews India-Russia defence cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reviewed India-Russia defence cooperation with Mr. Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation in Moscow today. Mr Borisov is the co-chair of the Inter-Governmental Commission with India on Trade & Economic & Scientific Cooperation. He also co-chairs with Raksha Mantri the High Level Committee on Science & Technology. Their discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional issues were very positive and productive.

Raksha Mantri mentioned that despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, India-Russia bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at various levels. India and Russia enjoy Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and defence relationship is one of its important pillars.

Shri Rajnath Singh is on a 3-day visit to Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Defence Minister to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade. Raksha Mantri conveyed his greetings for solemn ceremonies of 75th Victory Day in World War II and congratulated the friendly people of Russia, especially the veterans, who have contributed so much to the common security of India and Russia.

Earlier this morning, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar had discussions with his counterpart, Deputy Defence Minister, Col General Alexander Fomin. They discussed bilateral defence cooperation issues and issues of regional development.

