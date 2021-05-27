Deep Depression (Remnant of ‘YAAS’), weakens into a Depression over central parts of Jharkhand

New Delhi: According to the Cyclone WarningCentre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Deep Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘YAAS’) over south Jharkhand moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 6 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 27th May, 2021 over central parts of Jharkhand, near latitude 23.2°N and longitude 85.5°E, about and 20 km east of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and 95 km southwest of Jamshedpur.

The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Warnings: (i) Rainfall: Jharkhand: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 27th May.

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rains at isolated places over north interior Odisha on 27th May.

North Chhattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rains at isolated places on 27th May.

West Bengal & Sikkim: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places on 27th May.

Assam: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places over west Assam on 27th May.

Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall & extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on 27th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 28th May.

East Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall & extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on 27th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 28th May.

(ii) Wind warning:

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar during next 12 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

(iii) Damage expected & action suggested for Jharkhand and adjoining areas during next 12 hours:

Minor damage to thatched houses/ huts.

Minor damage to power and communication lines.

Minor damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads.

Breaking of tree branches. Damage to banana and papaya trees.

Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

OBSERVED AND FORECAST TRACK ALONGWITH CONE OF UNCERTAINITY OF DEEP DEPRESSION (REMNENT OF VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “YAAS”) OVER SOUTH JHARKHAND AND ADJOINING NORTH INTERIOR ODISHA BASED ON 1800 UTC OF 26th MAY, 2021

OBSERVED AND FORECAST TRACK OF DEPRESSION (REMNANT OF VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “YAAS”) OVER CENTRAL PARTS OF JHARKHAND BASED ON 0600 UTC OF 27th MAY, 2021