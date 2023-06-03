Death toll climbs to 288, over 1,000 injured in Odisha train crash, rescue operation is almost complete

Bhubaneswar: As of 2pm today, the death toll in #OdishaTrainTragedy has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured informed Indian Railways.

The rescue operation is almost complete. The operation of the last bogie has started. So far the death toll has been around 288. The injured are undergoing treatment informed Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Bhubaneswar . 160 unidentified bodies will be brought to Bhubaneswar as Balasore lacks storage facility. The bodies will be kept at morgue until they are identified. So far, 30-40 bodies have been identified & handed over to their families, informs Odisha Chief Secretary.

Total patients Admitted to hospitals ( including private) = 1175

Total patients discharged= 793

Total patients currently in all hospitals including in private = 382 (all stable except 2 who are critical)