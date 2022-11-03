Day 3 of India Water Week Witnesses Sustained Focus on Ensuring Sustainable Development of Water Resources

New Delhi : The day three of the India Water Week 2022, which is currently ongoing at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, U.P. witnessed sustained focus on sustainable development of Water sector with several activities being held to further deliberate on possibilities and challenges. A technical session on “Emerging technological solutions for efficient water management”, three Panel discussions on Water education, Public awareness – role of Media, Decentralized solutions for water management and Role of Civil society in efficient water management (by IWP) were held. In addition to this, there were three side events by school children, for young professionals and by IWRS during the day.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu graces the children ‘s prize distribution ceremony

Focus on commercial imperatives and communicate benefits and fast pay off

Panel discussions were held on role of water education, public awareness and role of media and decentralised solutions for water management

Government officials to create an atmosphere of trust among the people in the command area of irrigation projects

Discussions held on issue of water scarcity that will paralyse food and energy supply chains leading to stop of economic growth

A session by young professionals, research scholars from reputed academic institutions shared their views on various aspects of water management and their research

A study tour to Agra for the interested delegates were also conducted A study tour to Agra for the interested delegates were also conducted

There was very interesting and thought provoking panel discussion on role of civil society in efficient water by management facilitated by India Water Partnership (IWP). Sh. A.B.Pandya, Secretary-General, ICID chaired the session. Very senior panellist including Mr. Suresh Babu SV, Director, River Basins & Water Policy, WWF India, Mr. V.K. Madhavan, CEO, Water Aid India, Dr.Nupur Bahadur, Senior Fellow& Head, NMCG-TERI CoE-Water Reuse, Dr.Asad Umar, Director, WASH & Health, Aga Khan Foundation, Mr. Rajapandian R, CEO, SUHAM, Dhan Foundation and Mr. Shawahiq Siddiqui, Founding Partner, IELO & Environmental Law Expert shared their views during the session.

Panel discussions were held on role of water education, public awareness and role of media and decentralised solutions for water management. The interaction between the peoples’ representatives, the general public, stakeholder and the Government officials has been emphasized to create an atmosphere of trust among the people in the command area of irrigation projects. It was also raised awareness of the fact that water users own and are responsible for the ownership of infrastructure of water resource projects. The benefits of decentralised Treatment System over Centralised System for Communities with Lack of Water Infrastructure have been discussed and emphasised.

Seminars on emerging technological solutions for efficient water management, role of civil society in efficient water management were also held.The concerns of Water domain not yet reaching a satisfying level of maturity when tackling digitization challenges such as fragmentation, lack of a holistic vision, or integration and standardization of the technology were discussed. In addition, the issue of water scarcity that will paralyse food and energy supply chains leading to stop of economic growth was also apprised. Various topics on Digital strategy with an action plan & sticking to it, Focus on commercial imperatives and communicate benefits and fast pay off, linking the investment in digital technology to the results that support the strategy were also emphasised so as to encourage the digital agenda instead of having to impose it.Besides, the topics on Ground Water modelling, water use efficiency, pumping efficiency, SCADA leakage detection were also discussed. A session by young professionals, research scholars from reputed academic institutions shared their views on various aspects of water management and their research.

With great enthusiasm, about 250 students and 30 teachers attended the events. About 90 children participated in painting competition also. Nukkad Natak was also performed on water management by 150 school children. A debate was also organised among the school children on water related issues. The Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu graced the prize distribution of children & distributed the prizes. Director General, NWDA, Director, IIT., Prof. Sudhir Kumar were witnessed the event.

A study tour to Agra for the interested delegates was also conducted. Exhibitors presented their organisation & products in today’s afternoon session.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti & Tribal Affairs, Sh. Bishweswar Tudu addressing the gathering