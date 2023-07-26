Dalmia EV Forays in Odisha; Unveils Innovative ranges of E-Cycle, E-Bikes, E-Scooters, E-Rickshaws, and E-Cargo

Bhubaneswar: Dalmia Electric Vehicle Pvt. Ltd. the electric vehicle arm of India’s leading business conglomerate Dalmia Group of Companies enters the Electric vehicle market in Odisha with the Launch of a New Innovative range of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-rickshaws.

Dalmia EV unveils one E-bike Beamer, Five E-Scooters Hi-Speed Skyhawk, Escout, Mcfly, Ewon and McAir, and E-cycles I spark under Dalmia Cyborg Brand range. While the company launches a passenger vehicle E-Rickshaw E20 Super and a Goods vehicle E-Rickshaw Chhota Bheem -Under Dalmia Neuon Brand range for Odisha’s fast-growing E- Vehicle market.

Mr. Vikas Anand CEO of Dalmia Electric Vehicle Pvt. Ltd, notes,“Dalmia EV the electric mobility company of Dalmia Group is bringing the future forward. Today we are launching an E-Rickshaw called Dalmia Neuon E20 Super and an E- Loaders Dalmia Neuon Chhota Bheem. Having a capacity of covering 100kms in a single charge with a maximum speed of 45kms/hr Dalmia Neuon’s vehicle take care of excellent safety and comfort. This zero-noise and zero-pollution vehicle is an ideal last-mile transport option for cities and village of Odisha.”

“We also unveil our latest and technologically advanced pollution-free 2-wheelers under Dalmia Cyborg Brand for Odisha Market. Our E-bike Beamer with aerodynamic attractive muscles look designed to cater to the needs of modern bike lovers. It comes with a 160km range with the maximum speed of 85km/h and is loaded with 3.5 KW Lithium Batteries. Dalmia Cyborg scooter range Escout, Mcfly, Ewon, and McAir along with Hi-Speed Scooty Skyhawk and I-Spark e-cycle range are finest Electric vehicles with State-of-the-art technology and make commuting comfortable, safe, affordable, and Environment friendly. We also introduce one cargo two-wheeler Eshtyle to fulfil e-commerce industry needs,” Mr. Anand Added.

Mr. Jagdish Samal, Managing Director of Jagdish Techno Pvt Ltd, the Business partner of Dalmia EV for Odisha said, “It is my pleasure to be a partner of India’s one of the most reputed and oldest Brand. Odisha is one of the fastest growing E-vehicle market of the country with Dalmia EV our aim to cater the growing need of E-vehicle with our world class products.”

Dalmia EV intends to strengthen its distributor network across Odisha. Currently Dalmia EV has 16 exclusive showrooms to sale its electric vehicle products and very soon its reach all major location of the state to expand its sales and distribution network.

Shri Sanjay Dalmia Chairman of Dalmia Group of Companies, avers in his online address, “Dalmia group has decades of experience & market leadership position in many segments globally. Through this offering, we now plan to leverage our expertise in sales & service, design & development, of these vehicles for the Indian market. We will also explore a new range of e-vehicles for the Indian market in the future. Dalmia e-vehicles are completely “Made in India that provides an emission-free mobility solution to the Nation.”

Dalmia Electric Vehicle Pvt. Ltd has developed technology for a range of electric vehicles including mini, commercial and passenger vehicles, and will draw from the latest in electric vehicle technology, apply cost-effective design experience, and use intelligent interconnectivity. Dalmia Group has already started production of e-vehicle in January 2023 and will be ramped up in phases.