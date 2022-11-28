Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. signs MoU with L V Prasad Eye Institute for Project Drushti

Bhubaneshwar: Further continuing its efforts to improve the lives of its neighboring communities, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. signed MoU with Bhubaneswar-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) for launching Project Drushti. Subsequently at ground today Project Drushti was launched at Jaurumal Village in presence of Mr.Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, Dr. Rajeev Reddy (Vice Chairman, LVPEI), Dr. Niladri Bhusan Parhi, AED-DCBL, Mr. Piyush Lohar (BDO-Rajgangpur), Dr. Debasmita Majhi, Jogitta Tigga (Sarpanch Jaurumal) and Block chairperson Smt. Sabina Minz. More than 150 villagers of Jaurumal village, Dalmia Cement and LVPEI officials witnessed the event. At last Specs were also distributed by the senior dignitaries to the villagers who were suffering from eye diseases.

This initiative has been linked to the requirements of the people of the region. After conducting baseline survey in Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks adjoining Lanjiberna mines area, eye patients are being identified in phased manner and offered free treatment in association with LVPEI. Close to 50000 people in the area will be benefitted from this initiative, free of cost. This will comprise of door to door screening and covering each and every family members.

The LVPEI Vision Centre at Lanjiberna has been set up with the objective of creating awareness on eye care, eye diseases and eradication of blindness in mines and plant peripheral areas. It will endeavour to reduce number of eye patients by providing regular eye care services as per the requirement of the people.

Just to reiterate in 2015 Dalmia supported LVPEI established at Jhagarpur was inaugurated by the then president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. So far covers 100 to 150 patients every day.

The Jhagarpur based Dalmia-LVPEI Eye Centre has all advanced equipments for eye test, diagnosis and surgeries. It will further make arrangements for food, accommodation and travel for patients along with providing free medicines and spectacles if required for surgery patients. Eye screening will be done for every family for eradication of eye related diseases. Beneficiaries of all age group can avail the benefit

Dalmia Cement in association with LVPEI has been providing free eye care services in the Rajgangpur and Sundargarh region since 2015. Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director,DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur says. “We have closely worked with L V Prasad Eye Institute, Rajgangpur since 2015. This initiative is bringing access to eye centre closer to the people at Lanjiberna Mines and reiterate our commitment to making Rajgangpur and Sundargarh blind free districts. Over the past years, our eye care services have already treated over 1 lakh patients.”

Local youths are being trained and engaged as eye care service providers. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. will continue to work on various aspects of community improvement from enabling livelihood to health improvement and environmental protection.