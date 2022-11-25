Czech film ‘Ordinary Failures’ screened in ‘Cinema of the World’ category at IFFI 53

“The idea of making Ordinary Failures (Czech title: Běžná selhání) was incepted during the COVID19 Pandemic. The pandemic disrupted the normal lives of people which helped us look at reality and our script side-by-side”, said Cristina Grosan, director of the film. She was interacting with the media and festival delegates at one of the ‘Table Talks’ sessions being organized by PIB on the side-lines of the festival today, 25 November 2022 in Goa. The film was screened at the ‘Cinema of the World’ category of IFFI 53 yesterday.

Cristina Grosan said Ordinary Failures deals with story of three women are grappling with their imperfect existences when a strange, natural phenomenon erupts into their day-to-day lives, inviting them to lift their gaze.

Producer Marek Novak said he would categorize Ordinary Failures as an arthouse film and the current film market scenario in Czech Republic and Europe in general is supportive of such films and the public is supporting it as well. He added that the film is a co-production of Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy & Slovakia through crowd-funding.

On being asked about the gender parity and films directed by women in OTT generation, Cristina opined that the situation is slowly improving and women are getting more opportunities. She added that she was happy with her profession and would encourage more women to enter into film-making.

On being asked whether the movie targeted only women, Cristina Grosan said that she looked at targeting the movie to entire population rather than a particular section of society. Producer Novak added that the majority of movie goers and culture-consumers were women in the Czech Republic.

Cristina Grosan was also elated that Ordinary Failures was accepted by the younger and elder audience very well. She was pleasantly surprised to receive more questions and feedback from the elder audience who watched the movie at IFFI53.

Ordinary Failures is a visually captivating drama set in a very near future where it seems time on this earth is about to run out, forcing the three protagonists to stop and reconnect with themselves. There are three stories that run parallel to one another, the characters seem to face their destiny with relative serenity, perhaps sensing an opportunity in these strange, natural phenomena, to get things back to how they’re supposed to be, and the possibility of a new start in a world which is falling apart.

About the movie

Director: Cristina Grosan

Producer: Marek Novak

Screenplay: Klára Vlasáková

Cinematographer: Márk Győri

Editor: Anna Meller

Cast: Tatjana Medvecká, Beáta Kaňoková, Nora Klimešová, Vica Kerekes, Adam Berka, Rostislav Novák jr., Jana Stryková, Luboš Veselý

2022 | Czech/Hungarian/Italian/Slovakian | Colour | 84 mins.

Synopsis

A misfit teenager, an anxious mother, and a recent widow see their day interrupted by a mysterious natural phenomenon. As their world descends into chaos, the three women struggle to find their place in life.

Director: Cristina Grosan was born on July 26, 1987 in Arad, Romania. She is a writer and director, known for Along Came a Prince (2020), Bezná selhání (2022) and Holiday at the Seaside (2013).