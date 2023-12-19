“CUO Professor received Plant Physiology Award- 2023″

Dr. Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha was conferred with Prof. Gadadhara Mishra Memorial Plant Physiology Award 2003 by Orissa Botanical Society in the 46th Annual Conference of OBS during 17th-18th December 2023 at Dhenkanal Auto College, Dhenkanal. The Felicitation was held in the presence of Dr. Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director, National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, Prof. Santilata Sahoo, President OBS, Dr. Sujata Mohanty, Secretary OBS and other Officials of OBS. At CUO, Dr. Panda collected more than 130 vital genetic resources of indigenous rice, 30 local Finger millets, 30 local accessions of Niger and 08 different wild edible Yams from different tribal pockets of Koraput and taking the initiative for conservation and commercialization to boost the local economy of tribal people. Along with this his Research Scholar Ms. Alokika Panda also received the Best Oral Presentation award in this conference.

For the Award Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Honourable Vice Chancellor of the University congratulated Dr. Panda and Scholar encouraged them to work more research on local crops to boost the local economy of tribal people. Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity congratulated him and the Fellow.