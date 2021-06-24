Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 30.72 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 30.72 crore (30,72,46,600), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 54.07 lakh (54,07,060) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

35,44,209 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 67,627 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 7,43,45,835 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 15,70,839 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 31237 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1381806 7828 3 Arunachal Pradesh 170150 0 4 Assam 2007981 119621 5 Bihar 4793280 74791 6 Chandigarh 156012 0 7 Chhattisgarh 1571338 50633 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 102194 0 9 Daman & Diu 108407 0 10 Delhi 1907664 150940 11 Goa 260848 3678 12 Gujarat 6277270 154509 13 Haryana 2654118 59597 14 Himachal Pradesh 666692 0 15 Jammu & Kashmir 671965 29013 16 Jharkhand 1739549 55939 17 Karnataka 5260247 46599 18 Kerala 1652227 7250 19 Ladakh 71953 0 20 Lakshadweep 21610 0 21 Madhya Pradesh 7517303 131769 22 Maharashtra 4565978 247145 23 Manipur 125113 0 24 Meghalaya 188544 0 25 Mizoram 206769 0 26 Nagaland 169631 0 27 Odisha 2321023 130008 28 Puducherry 154601 0 29 Punjab 1190617 4614 30 Rajasthan 5806101 4639 31 Sikkim 175059 0 32 Tamil Nadu 4275722 37476 33 Telangana 3088097 18317 34 Tripura 707981 11380 35 Uttar Pradesh 7732633 165759 36 Uttarakhand 1070046 33269 37 West Bengal 3544069 26065 Total 7,43,45,835 15,70,839

