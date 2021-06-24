Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 30.72 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 30.72 crore (30,72,46,600), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 54.07 lakh (54,07,060) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
35,44,209 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 67,627 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 7,43,45,835 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 15,70,839 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|31237
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1381806
|7828
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|170150
|0
|4
|Assam
|2007981
|119621
|5
|Bihar
|4793280
|74791
|6
|Chandigarh
|156012
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1571338
|50633
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|102194
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|108407
|0
|10
|Delhi
|1907664
|150940
|11
|Goa
|260848
|3678
|12
|Gujarat
|6277270
|154509
|13
|Haryana
|2654118
|59597
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|666692
|0
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|671965
|29013
|16
|Jharkhand
|1739549
|55939
|17
|Karnataka
|5260247
|46599
|18
|Kerala
|1652227
|7250
|19
|Ladakh
|71953
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|21610
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|7517303
|131769
|22
|Maharashtra
|4565978
|247145
|23
|Manipur
|125113
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|188544
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|206769
|0
|26
|Nagaland
|169631
|0
|27
|Odisha
|2321023
|130008
|28
|Puducherry
|154601
|0
|29
|Punjab
|1190617
|4614
|30
|Rajasthan
|5806101
|4639
|31
|Sikkim
|175059
|0
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|4275722
|37476
|33
|Telangana
|3088097
|18317
|34
|Tripura
|707981
|11380
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|7732633
|165759
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1070046
|33269
|37
|West Bengal
|3544069
|26065
|Total
|7,43,45,835
|15,70,839
