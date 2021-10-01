Culture Minister, G.Kishan Reddy holds an interaction with Padma and Delhi based Sangeet Natak Academy (SNA) awardees

New Delhi : Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Shri G. Kishan Reddy held an interaction with Padma and Delhi based Sangeet Natak Academy (SNA) awardees under the aegis of Repertory Grant Scheme on Ist October, 2021 in the premises of National School of Drama (NSD). Twenty Nine (29) awardees attended the interaction in the presence of Secretary, Culture Shri Govind Mohan and other officers of the Ministry. The Culture Minister felicitated all the awardees and expressed hope that now public cultural performances would resume in view of the successful vaccination drive undertaken by the Government. He further discussed the situation arising out of corona pandemic and difficulties being faced by the artist community. All the eminent awardees including Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansigh, Padma Bhushan Dr. Uma Sharma, Padma Bhushan Smt. Saroja Vaidynathan expressed their concern regarding hardships being faced by the community, loss of sustenance due to lack of live performances and suggested various measures to overcome the same. Sh G. Kishan Reddy while thanking all awardees for their valuable suggestions/inputs, assured that Ministry of Culture is already seized of the matter and is proactively taking all remedial measures to ensure timely release of grant.

