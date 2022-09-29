CSIR-NIScPR celebrates 81st Foundation Day of CSIR

New Delhi : Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) was set up on 26 September 1942. This year, this one of the largest R&D organisations of India is celebrating its 81st Foundation Day. 37 laboratories spread across the country, celebrate this special day at their own place. Delhi based CSIR laboratory the National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (NIScPR) celebrated 81st Foundation Day on 27th September 2022 at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC), Todapur, New Delhi.

Before the main function of the Foundation Day, CSIR-NIScPR organized an Open Day Program at Vivekanand Hall, NIScPR, Pusa Campus, New Delhi during 11 am to 12 noon on 27 Sept. 2022. On this occasion, 130 school students visited NIScPR and various institute facilities. NIScPR Director, Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal addressed the students and motivated them for a bright future ahead. During the Student-Scientist Connect Session of the Open Day, a special lecture was delivered by Dr. G. Mahesh, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR. Dr. M. Rais, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Chief Coordinator of CSIR’s 81st Foundation Day Celebration at NIScPR and Shri C.B. Singh, Sr. Principal Scientist and Coordinator of JIGYASA, NIScPR also shared their thoughts with the students.

During the open day, exhibition of NIScPR publications, Ayur Vatika and RHMD visit were other special attractions for the visiting students. Special issue of NIScPR’s monthly popular science Hindi magazine Vigyan Pragati focused on the Indian organizations engaged in science popularization were also distributed among the students.

Open Day & Exhibition organized at CSIR-NIScPR. On this occasion, 130 school students visited the Institute and got the opportunity to interact with the scientists

Dr. G. Mahesh, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR while delivering special talk during the Open Day (Left) and Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist of the institute describing the medicinal plants of Ayur Vatika in the campus (Right)

On 27 Sept. 2022, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and policy Research celebrated 81st Foundation Day at NASC, New Delhi. Distinguished guests Prof. Virendra K. Vijay, IREDA Chair Professor, CRDT, IIT Delhi & National Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) and Dr. Ashok Jain, former Director, CSIR-NISTADS graced the occasion. During the Foundation Day celebration, a book of CSIR-NIScPR focused on the formats of science communication literature was also released. This book is the outcome of a workshop organized by the Studies in Science Communication Division of CSIR-NIScPR aimed at science communication in the regional languages of India. Authors of this book have discussed prominent formats like science fiction, poetry, puppet, science blog, etc. Delhi based four authors Dr. Madhu Pant (former Director, National Bal Bhawan), Shri Raghuvar Dutt Rikhari (former Editor-Invention Intelligence & Awishkar), Dr. Manish Mohan Gore (Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR & Editor, Vigyan Pragati) and Ms. Shubhada Kapil (Assistant Editor, Vigyan Pragati) joined the book release moment.

A glimpse of the inaugural function of the CSIR’s 81st Foundation Day Celebration organized by CSIR-NIScPR at NASC, New Delhi

A book published by CSIR-NIScPR on science communication formats was released on CSIR Foundation Day Function

During the Foundation Day Function, Distinguished Guests distributed the Awards to retirees, 25 Years’ service completion and 10th & 12th class brilliant wards of NIScPR staff. Cultural programs on various themes were performed by the staff members of NIScPR. Dr. Mohammad Rais, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR proposed vote of thanks.

Joint Secretary of CSIR visits CSIR-NIScPR

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi organized the culmination program of Hindi Month. Joint Secretary of CSIR, Shri Mahendra Kumar Gupta visited NIScPR and joined this program on 28 September 2022. Shri Gupta visited the herbarium, popular science division, IT division and printing unit of NIScPR and interacted with the scientists of the concerned divisions.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR welcoming Shri M.K. Gupta, JS, CSIR on his visit to the Institute

Shri M.K. Gupta, JS, CSIR while delivering his talk at CSIR-NIScPR

In the Hindi ceremony, Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal formally welcomed to Shri Gupta with potted plant, memento and a set of institute’s publications. In her welcome address, Prof. Aggarwal said that NIScPR has contributed enormously towards science and society interface through Hindi language. She said that Vigyan Pragati magazine has recently won the prestigious National Award ‘Kirti Puraskar’ of the Official Language Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India which indicates that NIScPR is doing good work in Hindi language. Original Hindi research Journal namely ‘Bharatiya Vaigyanik evam Audyogik Anusandhan Patrika’ has been published by NIScPR since 1993. She added that SVASTIK is a flagship program of the Institute through which scientifically validated traditional knowledge is shared in Hindi and other regional languages of the country. She assured to JS that CSIR-NIScPR will keep on doing all the mandated activities of science communication and policy studies & research in Hindi.

On the occasion, Joint Secreatary of CSIR Shri Mahendra Kumar Gupta said that he was an avid reader of ‘Vigyan Pragati’ in his childhood and he used to discuss the scientific content published in the magazine with his class-fellows. He also disclosed that NIScPR’s science magazine ‘Vigyan Pragati’ has played a key role in developing interest in his science study. Shri Gupta added that CSIR-NIScPR is doing great job in its core fields of science policy and science communication. He distributed prizes to all the winners in various competitions organized during Hindi Month by CSIR-NIScPR.