New Delhi : CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum is organizing the 6th National Symposium on “Shaping the Energy Future: Challenges and Opportunities” (SEFCO) during 26-27 August, 2022. Dr. Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR-IIP shaped this event in 2017, which has now become an annual event organized by the researchers and research scholars in the institute.

This seminar provides an excellent forum for scientific discussion. This year the symposium will focus on the theme “Innovative Steps towards Net-Zero Clean Energy in India by 2070”. Shri Prabha Das, Managing Director and CEO, HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) was the Chief Guest and Ms. Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was the Guest of Honor at the inaugural function of the symposium.

Dr. Anjan Ray welcomed all the distinguished guests and delegates attending the seminar and presented his introductory remarks. In her welcome address, Ms. Sukla Mistry expressed the need for revolutionary changes in the energy sector to meet the goals as per the Paris Agreement. Citing the International Energy Agency, she said that by 2050, there is a need to minimize the fossil fuel emissions to net-zero. She also discussed the expected use of green hydrogen in carbon capturing and storage.

In his address, Shri Prabha Das emphasized on making carbon capturing economically viable as well as productive. Highlighting the success of India’s development in terms of power supply and fuel exports, he said that our country has achieved miraculous success in such areas as compared to any other country.

The two-day symposium will present an exclusive spectrum of scientific sessions to industries, academia, scientists and technologists. More than 200 delegates from various national organizations have registered for this seminar. Along with the technical session, poster presentations will also be made by the participants in the symposium. The sponsors of this symposium are IOCL, EIL, BPCL, ONGC, GAIL, CPCL, BHEL, and ACS Publications. In addition, DEW Journals is the knowledge and publicity partner of this symposium.