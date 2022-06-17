New Delhi : Production of Crude Oil

Crude oil production during May 2022 was 2550.05 TMT, which is 2.44% higher than target for the month and 4.60% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-May, 2022 was 5019.72 TMT, which is 2.86% and 1.79% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of May 2022 and cumulatively for April-May 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 19088.24 1611.73 1693.69 1553.65 109.01 3184.78 3344.34 3190.22 104.83 OIL (Nomination Block) 3571.00 276.29 265.23 253.08 104.80 529.76 516.68 495.82 104.21 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 9148.49 601.32 591.14 631.25 93.64 1165.43 1158.70 1245.20 93.05 Total 31807.74 2489.35 2550.05 2437.98 104.60 4879.97 5019.72 4931.24 101.79

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during May 2022 was 1693.69 TMT, which is 5.09% higher than target of the month and 9.01% higher when compared with production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-May, 2022 was 3344.34 TMT, which is 5.01% and 4.83% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 265.23 TMT, which is 4.01% lower than the target of the month but 4.80% higher when compared with production of May, 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-May 2022 was 516.68 TMT, which is 2.47% lower than target for the period but 4.21% higher when compared production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells and drilling wells.

Less than planned due to local disturbance & miscreants activities in main producing area (MPA).

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during May 2022 was 591.14 TMT, which is 1.69% lower than the target of the reporting month and 6.36% lower than the month production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-May 2022 was 1158.70 TMT, which is 0.58% and 6.95% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

CB-ONN-2004/2 (ONGC): Shortfall due to delay in commencement of production from one development well in VD-3 discovery.

CEIL (RAVVA): Production shortfall due to, reduced deliverability from RF-3 and RE-3ST wells.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during May 2022 was 2913.65 MMSCM, which is 5.06% lower than the monthly target and 6.35% higher than production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-May 2022 was 5740.38 MMSCM, which is 5.46% lower when compared with target for the period but 6.48% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of May 2022 and cumulatively for April-May 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 20798.12 1710.61 1741.33 1642.03 106.05 3408.09 3449.32 3367.53 102.43 OIL (Nomination Block) 3717.84 315.73 251.12 229.93 109.21 619.24 496.03 445.06 111.45 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 14760.68 1042.72 921.20 867.68 106.17 2044.37 1795.02 1578.58 113.71 Total 39276.64 3069.06 2913.65 2739.65 106.35 6071.70 5740.38 5391.17 106.48

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during May 2022 was 1741.33 MMSCM, which is 1.80% higher target for the month and 6.05% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-May, 2022 was 3449.32 MMSCM, which is 1.21% and 2.43% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 251.12 MMSCM which is 20.46% lower than the target for the month of current year but 9.21% higher than production of corresponding month of last year. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-May 2022 was 496.03 MMSCM, which is 19.90% lower than target for the period but 11.45% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from drilling wells /old wells.

Less offtake by major consumers in MPA.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during May 2022 was 921.20 MMSCM, which is 11.65% lower than the target for the month but 6.17% higher when compared the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-May, 2022 was 1795.02 MMSCM, which is 12.20% lower than target for the period but 13.71% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

RJ-ON/6 (FEL): Less offtake of gas by buyer for two days and natural decline from wells.

CEIL (RAVVA): Production shortfall due to, reduced deliverability from RF-3 and RE-3ST wells.

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during May 2022 was 22643.91 TMT, which is 4.96% higher than target for the month and 19.34% higher than the May 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-May 2022 was 44223.52 TMT, which is 3.81% and 13.81% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of May 2022 vis-à-vis May 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of May 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-May 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 154983.78 13385.65 14136.02 10664.10 132.56 26808.58 27864.88 22836.13 122.02 IOCL 69999.90 6132.29 6422.41 5382.79 119.31 12217.34 12659.67 11363.10 111.41 BPCL 37000.00 3360.00 3364.14 2603.11 129.24 6680.00 6664.50 5839.38 114.13 HPCL 18920.85 1465.70 1646.72 855.30 192.53 2991.60 3176.02 1722.73 184.36 CPCL 10300.00 930.00 1005.44 629.17 159.81 1830.00 1909.64 1388.96 137.49 NRL 2800.00 244.51 275.34 226.08 121.79 481.13 546.06 447.29 122.08 MRPL 15900.00 1250.00 1415.20 961.06 147.25 2600.00 2896.17 2060.85 140.53 ONGC 63.04 3.16 6.78 6.59 102.85 8.52 12.83 13.82 92.84 Pvt/JVs 94637.83 8187.98 8507.88 8310.04 102.38 15793.31 16358.64 16022.71 102.10 HMEL 11451.93 980.34 1111.19 1102.40 100.80 1931.89 2151.04 2161.30 99.53 RIL 63021.49 5515.18 5671.18 5515.18 102.83 10536.17 10822.10 10536.17 102.71 NEL 20164.41 1692.47 1725.51 1692.47 101.95271 3325.25 3385.49 3325.25 101.8119 TOTAL 249621.61 21573.63 22643.91 18974.14 119.34 42601.88 44223.52 38858.84 113.81

Note:Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during May 2022 was 14136.02 TMT, which is 5.61% higher than target for the month and 32.56% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 27864.88 TMT which is 3.94 and 22.02% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Matura Refinery: Crude processed lower due to Diesel Hydro treating (DHDT) shutdown to attend leak in exchanger.

IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.

IOCL-Bongaigaon Refinery: Crude processed imported crude pipeline shutdown and high RCO stock.

HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of secondary processing unit.

3.2 Private & JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during May 2022 was 8507.88 TMT, which is 3.91% higher than the target for the month and 2.38% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 16358.64 TMT, which is 3.58% and 2.10% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Production of Petroleum Products Production of Petroleum Products during May 2021 was 23250 TMT, which is 4.36% higher target for the month and 16.65% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May, 2022 was 46061.39 TMT, which is 4.90% and 12.83% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of May 2022 and cumulatively for April-May, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 144648.94 12487.65 13236.49 10057.90 131.60 25032.85 26176.08 21624.78 121.05 IOCL 66322.30 5837.90 6131.89 5151.77 119.02 11614.75 12051.73 10947.54 110.09 BPCL 34005.99 3094.34 3107.83 2452.69 126.71 6150.33 6286.38 5577.73 112.70 HPCL 17495.57 1317.08 1484.65 812.54 182.72 2733.86 2956.28 1620.10 182.48 CPCL 9614.24 867.94 957.77 608.39 157.43 1707.88 1733.11 1219.58 142.11 NRL 2748.86 240.04 283.56 225.26 125.88 472.34 550.23 444.89 123.68 MRPL 14401.95 1127.36 1264.16 800.98 157.83 2345.60 2586.02 1801.94 143.51 ONGC 60.02 3.00 6.63 6.27 105.84 8.10 12.33 13.01 94.80 Pvt/JVs 111404.56 9469.76 9706.00 9540.42 101.74 18289.81 19300.65 18499.23 104.33 HMEL 10528.86 922.16 1021.29 992.82 102.87 1817.13 2011.69 2026.55 99.27 RIL 81492.18 6916.07 7018.52 6916.07 101.48 13290.73 14067.18 13290.73 105.84 NEL 19383.52 1631.53 1666.19 1631.53 102.12 3181.95 3221.78 3181.95 101.25 Total Refinery 256053.50 21957.41 22942.49 19598.32 117.06 43322.66 45476.73 40124.01 113.34 Fractionators 3888.14 320.93 307.76 333.57 92.26 587.65 584.66 699.55 83.58 TOTAL 259941.64 22278.34 23250.24 19931.89 116.65 43910.30 46061.39 40823.55 112.83

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products