New Delhi : Production of Crude Oil
Crude oil production during May 2022 was 2550.05 TMT, which is 2.44% higher than target for the month and 4.60% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-May, 2022 was 5019.72 TMT, which is 2.86% and 1.79% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of May 2022 and cumulatively for April-May 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.
Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|May (Month)
|April-May (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|19088.24
|1611.73
|1693.69
|1553.65
|109.01
|3184.78
|3344.34
|3190.22
|104.83
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3571.00
|276.29
|265.23
|253.08
|104.80
|529.76
|516.68
|495.82
|104.21
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|9148.49
|601.32
|591.14
|631.25
|93.64
|1165.43
|1158.70
|1245.20
|93.05
|Total
|31807.74
|2489.35
|2550.05
|2437.98
|104.60
|4879.97
|5019.72
|4931.24
|101.79
- Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production
Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:
- Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during May 2022 was 1693.69 TMT, which is 5.09% higher than target of the month and 9.01% higher when compared with production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-May, 2022 was 3344.34 TMT, which is 5.01% and 4.83% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 265.23 TMT, which is 4.01% lower than the target of the month but 4.80% higher when compared with production of May, 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-May 2022 was 516.68 TMT, which is 2.47% lower than target for the period but 4.21% higher when compared production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Less than planned contribution from workover wells and drilling wells.
- Less than planned due to local disturbance & miscreants activities in main producing area (MPA).
- Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during May 2022 was 591.14 TMT, which is 1.69% lower than the target of the reporting month and 6.36% lower than the month production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-May 2022 was 1158.70 TMT, which is 0.58% and 6.95% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- CB-ONN-2004/2 (ONGC): Shortfall due to delay in commencement of production from one development well in VD-3 discovery.
- CEIL (RAVVA): Production shortfall due to, reduced deliverability from RF-3 and RE-3ST wells.
- Production of Natural Gas
Natural gas production during May 2022 was 2913.65 MMSCM, which is 5.06% lower than the monthly target and 6.35% higher than production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-May 2022 was 5740.38 MMSCM, which is 5.46% lower when compared with target for the period but 6.48% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of May 2022 and cumulatively for April-May 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.
Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)
|Oil Company
|Target
|May (Month)
|April-May (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|20798.12
|1710.61
|1741.33
|1642.03
|106.05
|3408.09
|3449.32
|3367.53
|102.43
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3717.84
|315.73
|251.12
|229.93
|109.21
|619.24
|496.03
|445.06
|111.45
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|14760.68
|1042.72
|921.20
|867.68
|106.17
|2044.37
|1795.02
|1578.58
|113.71
|Total
|39276.64
|3069.06
|2913.65
|2739.65
|106.35
|6071.70
|5740.38
|5391.17
|106.48
Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production
- Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during May 2022 was 1741.33 MMSCM, which is 1.80% higher target for the month and 6.05% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-May, 2022 was 3449.32 MMSCM, which is 1.21% and 2.43% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 251.12 MMSCM which is 20.46% lower than the target for the month of current year but 9.21% higher than production of corresponding month of last year. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-May 2022 was 496.03 MMSCM, which is 19.90% lower than target for the period but 11.45% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Less than planned contribution from drilling wells /old wells.
- Less offtake by major consumers in MPA.
- Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during May 2022 was 921.20 MMSCM, which is 11.65% lower than the target for the month but 6.17% higher when compared the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-May, 2022 was 1795.02 MMSCM, which is 12.20% lower than target for the period but 13.71% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- AMGURI (OILMAX): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- RJ-ON/6 (FEL): Less offtake of gas by buyer for two days and natural decline from wells.
- CEIL (RAVVA): Production shortfall due to, reduced deliverability from RF-3 and RE-3ST wells.
- Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
Crude Oil Processed during May 2022 was 22643.91 TMT, which is 4.96% higher than target for the month and 19.34% higher than the May 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-May 2022 was 44223.52 TMT, which is 3.81% and 13.81% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of May 2022 vis-à-vis May 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of May 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-May 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.
Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|May (Month)
|April-May (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|154983.78
|13385.65
|14136.02
|10664.10
|132.56
|26808.58
|27864.88
|22836.13
|122.02
|IOCL
|69999.90
|6132.29
|6422.41
|5382.79
|119.31
|12217.34
|12659.67
|11363.10
|111.41
|BPCL
|37000.00
|3360.00
|3364.14
|2603.11
|129.24
|6680.00
|6664.50
|5839.38
|114.13
|HPCL
|18920.85
|1465.70
|1646.72
|855.30
|192.53
|2991.60
|3176.02
|1722.73
|184.36
|CPCL
|10300.00
|930.00
|1005.44
|629.17
|159.81
|1830.00
|1909.64
|1388.96
|137.49
|NRL
|2800.00
|244.51
|275.34
|226.08
|121.79
|481.13
|546.06
|447.29
|122.08
|MRPL
|15900.00
|1250.00
|1415.20
|961.06
|147.25
|2600.00
|2896.17
|2060.85
|140.53
|ONGC
|63.04
|3.16
|6.78
|6.59
|102.85
|8.52
|12.83
|13.82
|92.84
|Pvt/JVs
|94637.83
|8187.98
|8507.88
|8310.04
|102.38
|15793.31
|16358.64
|16022.71
|102.10
|HMEL
|11451.93
|980.34
|1111.19
|1102.40
|100.80
|1931.89
|2151.04
|2161.30
|99.53
|RIL
|63021.49
|5515.18
|5671.18
|5515.18
|102.83
|10536.17
|10822.10
|10536.17
|102.71
|NEL
|20164.41
|1692.47
|1725.51
|1692.47
|101.95271
|3325.25
|3385.49
|3325.25
|101.8119
|TOTAL
|249621.61
|21573.63
|22643.91
|18974.14
|119.34
|42601.88
|44223.52
|38858.84
|113.81
Note:Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during May 2022 was 14136.02 TMT, which is 5.61% higher than target for the month and 32.56% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 27864.88 TMT which is 3.94 and 22.02% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- IOCL-Matura Refinery: Crude processed lower due to Diesel Hydro treating (DHDT) shutdown to attend leak in exchanger.
- IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.
- IOCL-Bongaigaon Refinery: Crude processed imported crude pipeline shutdown and high RCO stock.
- HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of secondary processing unit.
3.2 Private & JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during May 2022 was 8507.88 TMT, which is 3.91% higher than the target for the month and 2.38% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 16358.64 TMT, which is 3.58% and 2.10% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Production of Petroleum Products
- Production of Petroleum Products during May 2021 was 23250 TMT, which is 4.36% higher target for the month and 16.65% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May, 2022 was 46061.39 TMT, which is 4.90% and 12.83% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of May 2022 and cumulatively for April-May, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.
Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|May (Month)
|April-May (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|144648.94
|12487.65
|13236.49
|10057.90
|131.60
|25032.85
|26176.08
|21624.78
|121.05
|IOCL
|66322.30
|5837.90
|6131.89
|5151.77
|119.02
|11614.75
|12051.73
|10947.54
|110.09
|BPCL
|34005.99
|3094.34
|3107.83
|2452.69
|126.71
|6150.33
|6286.38
|5577.73
|112.70
|HPCL
|17495.57
|1317.08
|1484.65
|812.54
|182.72
|2733.86
|2956.28
|1620.10
|182.48
|CPCL
|9614.24
|867.94
|957.77
|608.39
|157.43
|1707.88
|1733.11
|1219.58
|142.11
|NRL
|2748.86
|240.04
|283.56
|225.26
|125.88
|472.34
|550.23
|444.89
|123.68
|MRPL
|14401.95
|1127.36
|1264.16
|800.98
|157.83
|2345.60
|2586.02
|1801.94
|143.51
|ONGC
|60.02
|3.00
|6.63
|6.27
|105.84
|8.10
|12.33
|13.01
|94.80
|Pvt/JVs
|111404.56
|9469.76
|9706.00
|9540.42
|101.74
|18289.81
|19300.65
|18499.23
|104.33
|HMEL
|10528.86
|922.16
|1021.29
|992.82
|102.87
|1817.13
|2011.69
|2026.55
|99.27
|RIL
|81492.18
|6916.07
|7018.52
|6916.07
|101.48
|13290.73
|14067.18
|13290.73
|105.84
|NEL
|19383.52
|1631.53
|1666.19
|1631.53
|102.12
|3181.95
|3221.78
|3181.95
|101.25
|Total Refinery
|256053.50
|21957.41
|22942.49
|19598.32
|117.06
|43322.66
|45476.73
|40124.01
|113.34
|Fractionators
|3888.14
|320.93
|307.76
|333.57
|92.26
|587.65
|584.66
|699.55
|83.58
|TOTAL
|259941.64
|22278.34
|23250.24
|19931.89
|116.65
|43910.30
|46061.39
|40823.55
|112.83
Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products
- Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during May 2022 was 22942.49 TMT, which is 4.49% higher than target for the month and 17.06% higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May, 2022 was 45476.73 TMT, which is 4.97% and 13.34% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during May 2022 was 307.76 TMT, which is 4.11% lower than the target for the month and 7.74% lower than production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May, 2022 was 584.66 TMT, which is 0.51% and 16.42% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.