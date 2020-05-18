COVID19 testing per million is 2,082 for #Odisha as compared to national number of 1706; case fatality ratio of state one of lowest in country: Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s average is way less than the national average in terms of cases, testing and case fatality. This is informed by the Chief Secy Asit Tripathy . COVID19 testing per million is 2,082 for #Odisha as compared to national number of 1706; case fatality ratio of the state one of the lowest in country says Chief Secretary.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.

 As per direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik, steps are being taken to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in the State. Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Bolangir has got the approval of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for COVID-19 testing.

 It is a matter of happiness that all the tested COVID-19 positive patients of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area have been cured and discharged. Health and Family Welfare Department has stated that first COVID-19 positive case was detected in Bhubaneswar on 16th March. During this period, the number of COVID-19 positive cases had increased to 50. All positive cases have recovered fully after treatment in different COVID Hospitals.

 4th phase of Lock down has been extended up to 31st May. In this regard, detail notification will be issued shortly.

 Odia brothers and sisters are returning to Odisha every day since 3rd May. 25,087‬ Odia people have returned to Odisha today. So far 1,76,152 Odias have returned to Odisha. Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles.

 15,642 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of the State. In all these Centres, total no. of 6,82,395 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas.

 Today, 19,977 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 83 ULBs.

 An ambitious programme for production of 96 lakh Metric Tons of food grain during Kharif-2020 season has been drawn up by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment. A total of 61.80 lakh Hectare land will be cultivated during Kharif-2020. It has been targeted to cultivate rice in 36.55 lakh Hectare, moong, biri etc in 8 lakh Hectare, groundnut, sesame etc. in 3.81 lakh Hectare, maize in 2.70 lakh Hectare, cotton in 1.80 lakh Hectare and vegetable in 5.60 Hectare of land.

 It has been programmed to provide crop loans to the tune of Rs, 7500 Crore during Kharif 2020 through Cooperative Credit Societies.

 From 17th May morning to 18th May morning, 8 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19, out of which all cases are for violation of

lock down. 46 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

Health Update

 Up to midnight of 15th May, 95,766 samples have been tested.

 Number of Positive Cases stands 876.

 277 persons have already recovered/ discharged.

 No. of Death case 4.

 No. of active cases is 595.

 801 persons are in hospital isolation.

 48 COVID-19 positive cases are identified today where as 57 positive cases have fully recovered.

