COVID19 testing per million is 2,082 for #Odisha as compared to national number of 1706; case fatality ratio of state one of lowest in country: Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s average is way less than the national average in terms of cases, testing and case fatality. This is informed by the Chief Secy Asit Tripathy . COVID19 testing per million is 2,082 for #Odisha as compared to national number of 1706; case fatality ratio of the state one of the lowest in country says Chief Secretary.
Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.
As per direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik, steps are being taken to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in the State. Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Bolangir has got the approval of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for COVID-19 testing.
It is a matter of happiness that all the tested COVID-19 positive patients of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area have been cured and discharged. Health and Family Welfare Department has stated that first COVID-19 positive case was detected in Bhubaneswar on 16th March. During this period, the number of COVID-19 positive cases had increased to 50. All positive cases have recovered fully after treatment in different COVID Hospitals.
4th phase of Lock down has been extended up to 31st May. In this regard, detail notification will be issued shortly.
Odia brothers and sisters are returning to Odisha every day since 3rd May. 25,087 Odia people have returned to Odisha today. So far 1,76,152 Odias have returned to Odisha. Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles.
15,642 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of the State. In all these Centres, total no. of 6,82,395 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas.
Today, 19,977 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 83 ULBs.
An ambitious programme for production of 96 lakh Metric Tons of food grain during Kharif-2020 season has been drawn up by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment. A total of 61.80 lakh Hectare land will be cultivated during Kharif-2020. It has been targeted to cultivate rice in 36.55 lakh Hectare, moong, biri etc in 8 lakh Hectare, groundnut, sesame etc. in 3.81 lakh Hectare, maize in 2.70 lakh Hectare, cotton in 1.80 lakh Hectare and vegetable in 5.60 Hectare of land.
It has been programmed to provide crop loans to the tune of Rs, 7500 Crore during Kharif 2020 through Cooperative Credit Societies.
From 17th May morning to 18th May morning, 8 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19, out of which all cases are for violation of
lock down. 46 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.
Health Update
Up to midnight of 15th May, 95,766 samples have been tested.
Number of Positive Cases stands 876.
277 persons have already recovered/ discharged.
No. of Death case 4.
No. of active cases is 595.
801 persons are in hospital isolation.
48 COVID-19 positive cases are identified today where as 57 positive cases have fully recovered.