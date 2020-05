Bhubaneswar: Odisha Four senior IPS officers deputed in four coastal districts to support the district administration in managing CycloneAmphan.

These Four senior IPS officers are:

Diptesh Kumar Pattnaik for Balasore district

Ghanshyam Upadhaya for Bhadrak district

Ashish Kumar Singh for Kendrapada District

Jai Naryan Pankaj for Jagatsinghpur District

Related

comments