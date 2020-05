Patna: COVID19 death toll in Bihar rises to 8; tally 1,251 with 91 new cases ; active cases 768. Today 56 cases registered from Patna, and 16 cases from Madhubani, 5 cases from Muzaffarpur, 3 each from East Champaran, Arwal and Buxar, 2 from Kaimur, and one each from Sitamarhi, Saran and Nalanda.

