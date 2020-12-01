COVID19 claims 5 more lives in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Five more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1744.

Demise of five numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 39-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

2.A 68-year-old male of Khordha district.

3.A 36-year-old male of Puri district.

4.A 65-year-old female of Puri district.

5.A 78-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & COPD.

