Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 15 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,575. It should be noted that Odisha reports 868 fresh COVID19 cases; 502 are quarantine cases & 366 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,10,920.

Demise of fifteen COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 96-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension, BPH & COPD.

2.A 70-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 54-year-old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 74-year-old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 70-year-old female of Jajpur district.

6.A 54-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 75-year-old male of Koraput district.

8.A 37-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CKD on Maintainance Haemo dialysis .

9.A 50-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 70-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11.A 60-year-old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 62-year-old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 58-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Multiple Mayeloma.

14.A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15.A 60-year-old female of Sundargarh district.

