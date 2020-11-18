Odisha: Puri District reports 30 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 13,313

Puri: Puri District reports 30 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 13,313. It should be noted that Odisha reports 868 fresh COVID19 cases; 502 are quarantine cases & 366 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,10,920.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 41

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 26

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 36

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 65

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 25

12. Jagatsinghpur: 38

13. Jajpur: 31

14. Jharsuguda: 22

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 10

17. Kendrapada: 39

18. Keonjhar: 19

19. Khurda: 102

20. Koraput: 15

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 46

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 5

25. Nuapada: 33

26. Puri: 30

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 22

29. Sonepur: 2

30. Sundargarh: 82

31. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 1315

Cumulative tested: 5376393

Positive: 310920

Recovered: 300474

Active cases: 8818

