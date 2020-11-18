Odisha: Puri District reports 30 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 13,313

Puri: Puri District reports 30 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 13,313. It should be noted that Odisha reports 868 fresh COVID19 cases; 502 are quarantine cases & 366 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,10,920.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 41
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 26
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 36
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 65
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 25
12. Jagatsinghpur: 38
13. Jajpur: 31
14. Jharsuguda: 22
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 39
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 102
20. Koraput: 15
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 46
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 5
25. Nuapada: 33
26. Puri: 30
27. Rayagada: 21
28. Sambalpur: 22
29. Sonepur: 2
30. Sundargarh: 82
31. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 1315
Cumulative tested: 5376393
Positive: 310920
Recovered: 300474
Active cases: 8818