Bhubaneswar: Covid19 cases gone up to 1660 in Odisha with 67 new cases reported during last 24 hours. A total of 3037 samples were tested in Odisha yesterday.

Out of the 67 fresh COVID19 cases in Odisha, 65 were detected in quarantine centres while 2 are local cases. Total active cases 841. Total 812 people cured. Death toll total 7.

District-wise figures of fresh 67 COVID19 cases in Odisha:

Ganjam: 26

Jajpur: 11

Khurda: 11

Nayagarh: 7

Balangir: 2

Jagatsinghpur: 2

Keonjhar: 1

Sambalpur: 2

Sonepur: 4

Baragarh: 1

Total Positive Cases till 9 am: 1660

Active Cases: 841

New Cases: 67 07 cases in Nayagarh

(All in quarantine centres. Gujarat returnees) 02 cases in Sambalpur

(All in quarantine centres. 1 UP & 1 AP returnees) 01 case in Bargarh

(In quarantine centre. M'rashtra returnee) — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 28, 2020

Related

comments