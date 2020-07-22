COVID-19: Highest ever number of recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours; 28,472 patients discharged

New Delhi: Highest ever recoveries have been registered in a single day i.e. 28,472. This is also the highest number of COVID-19 patients cured/discharged in last 24 hours. With this, the number of patients that have recovered stands at 7,53,049. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 63.13%.

The constantly increasing number of recovered patients has further widened the difference with active cases (4,11,133 today) to 3,41,916. This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend.

While the national recovery rate has improved, 19 States and UTs are posting a recovery rate higher than the national average.

Name of State / UT Recovery Rate Delhi 84.83% Ladakh (UT) 84.31% Telangana 78.37% Haryana 76.29% A&N Islands 75.00% Rajasthan 72.50% Gujarat 72.30% Chhattisgarh 71.81% Assam 71.05% Odisha 70.96% Tamil Nadu 70.12% Manipur 69.48% Chandigarh 68.97% Uttarakhand 67.99% Punjab 67.86% Madhya Pradesh 67.47% Dadra and Nagar Haveli, & Daman and Diu 65.67% Himachal Pradesh 64.72% Bihar 63.95%

The consistently increasing number of recovered person and growing difference between the active and recovered patients are a testimony that the strategies adopted by the Centre and implemented by the State/ UT governments are bearing desired outcomes. The primary focus has been on early detection through house-to-house surveys, surveillance, contact tracing, effective containment plans, screening of the vulnerable populace and wide-spread testing. The ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well executed Standard of Care Protocol have aided in effective treatment in the hospitals and through home isolation.

AIIMS, New Delhi along with the Centres of Excellence in the States/UTs have bolstered the clinical treatment and critical care of ICU patients, thereby managing to reduce the Case Fatality rate in India. The e-ICU program of AIIMS, New Delhi is one more avenue of Centre-State cooperation which is aimed at reducing mortality. Conducted twice a week, these tele-consultation sessions have mentored and supported big COVID-19 hospitals in States through shared experiences and technical advice from domain experts in clinical management of ICU patients. With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers the recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.41%.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

Related

comments