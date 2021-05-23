Covid 19 emergency; Madhya pradesh CM seeks cooperation from civic bodies

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that public representatives of Municipality, Municipal Councils have played an important role in facing the disaster of Corona in urban areas. This battle was not possible for anyone to fight alone. Corona could be controlled in the state only with the cooperation of all of you. Today the overall positivity rate of the state has come down to 4.82 percent. This has been possible with the active cooperation of public representatives. The forthcoming strategy to keep the corona under control, strictly follow the lockdown till May 31 and gradually start the arrangements from June 1 will also be made with the suggestions of public representatives of the urban bodies and its implementation will also be done with your cooperation.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing public representatives of urban areas, i.e. former and present mayors, former and current presidents and corporators of municipal corporations and municipal councils on management of control of Covid-19 through video conferencing from residence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that such crises occur rarely in the history of humanity. In this challenging time, we have to set an example of cooperation, coordination, activism and goodwill.



Ensure intensive monitoring by creating micro-containment areas



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that business and offices cannot be kept closed for a long time to prevent infection. The idea is to start the unlock process from June 1. In this, activities will be started in a phased manner. There are few cases of corona in many urban areas whereas in many places they are high. In this case, we have to create an area-specific strategy. Wards of the districts having higher infection will have to be marked as hot spots. Intensive monitoring should be ensured by making these areas micro-containment zones. Campaigns for intensive testing should continue. Peoples who are affected by corona infection should be isolated. Also make sure that such persons do not meet other family members. It will be necessary to follow it continuously. Family members can be convinced for this. Arrangements should be made to place the patient in the Covid Care Centre if required. Now the number of corona cases is less in the state. Therefore, contact tracing should also be undertaken effectively, this will help to prevent the spread of infection. Public representatives should do micro planning in their respective areas and do monitoring.



Covid Support Centres should have testing facilities



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that where there is a single positive case of Corona, the testing should be continued. Conduct intensive activities for testing. Mobile testing system introduced in Bhopal is effective, which can be followed by other districts as per requirement. It can be promoted in the surrounding areas by providing testing facilities in Covid help centre.



Assistance during crisis



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is making every effort to help poor families in the circumstances arising out of Corona. Two months’ ration has been provided by the Prime Minister Shri Modi and three months by the State Government. For the children who have been orphaned in the outbreak of Corona, a pension of five thousand rupees per month, free ration and their education is being arranged. The portal is ready for this. The funds will be released into the accounts of construction workers and self-help groups. Ensure that arrangements for vegetables, milk and food are maintained in the wards. Deendayal Kitchens should continue to provide food to people during the crisis. It should be ensured that no one goes to bed hungry in the city. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it has also been decided to provide assistance of one lakh rupees to the families where some member has died due to Corona.



Alertness and activism expected from public representatives



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vigilance, alertness and dedication are required from public representatives of urban bodies in the following works –



Motivating citizens to maintain social distance and wear masks.



Cleanliness in the city remains good.



The system of drinking water should be run smoothly.



Proper sanitization and spraying operations should be done at various places.



Better hygiene management at funeral sites.



Scientific disposal of medical waste of Covid Care Centres, crematorium, burial ground, etc. should be ensured.



100% registration of migrant workers.



Cooperate in raising awareness for vaccination.



Ankur programme for plantation



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that plants are being set up in different districts to make the state self-relaint in oxygen. Naturally, trees provide oxygen. I myself have pledged to plant a sapling every day, which I am following. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ankur programme is being started to encourage tree plantation with public participation in the state. Participants in the programme will have to plant at least one sapling themselves and upload photos of the plant on the app.





