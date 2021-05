Bhubaneswar: 10 more NDRF teams will be airlifted to Odisha by tonight as SRC has sought more rescue teams. Till now 22 teams of the disaster management wing have been dispatched to the State, informs NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

IMD has put CycloneYaas under very severe cyclone category. NDRF has committed a total of 75 teams for the rescue operation. Out of 75 teams, 59 will be deployed on ground and 16 will be placed on standby: SN Pradhan, DG, NDRF