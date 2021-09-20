COP26 should focus on climate finance in scope, scale and speed and transfer of green technologies at low cost says India at UN

New Delhi : Representing India virtually at the UN Secretary General’s meeting with select leaders on Climate Change on 20th September,2021 convened by H.E. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General and H.E. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav underlined the need for upholding the principles of UNFCCC process, for any successful outcome in any climate change negotiations including the upcoming COP 26.

In the Meeting, crucial climate actions on finance, mitigation and adaptation required for tackling the climate crisis were discussed.

The Environment Minister also mentioned about the concrete climate actions that India has been taking under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi including 450 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030.

The Environment Minister mentioned that in light of the recent IPCC findings and the latest UNFCCC Synthesis Report, and that the developed countries have collectively emitted more than their estimated emission allowances in 2008-2020 period, they should take greater action on mitigation and provide financial support to developing countries.

Yadav stressed that even at the UNFCCC there is a very urgent need for giving due importance to adaptation and discuss whether the scale of resources is commensurate with the scale of the needs of developing countries.

The Minister also underlined that ambitious climate action in developing countries is dependent on ambitious support from developed countries under the Paris Agreement, and called upon the developed countries to fulfil their promise of the USD 100 billion per year goal made in 2009. COP26 should focus on climate finance in scope, scale and speed and transfer of green technologies at low cost.