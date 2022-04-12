Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of March 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of March 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of March 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.9 % villages and 98.3% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 90.2% for rural and 93.2% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. March 2022 over March 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Mar. 2022 (Prov.) Feb. 2022 (Final) Mar. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.66 6.12 6.95 6.38 5.75 6.07 4.61 6.52 5.52 CFPI 8.04 7.04 7.68 5.81 5.76 5.85 3.94 6.64 4.87

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: March, 2022 over February,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Mar.22 Feb.22 Mar.22 Feb.22 Mar.22 Feb.22 CPI (General) 168.7 166.7 1.20 166.5 165.5 0.60 167.7 166.1 0.96 CFPI 165.2 162.2 1.85 170.2 168.8 0.83 166.9 164.6 1.40

Note: Figures of March 2022 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 12th May 2022 (Thursday) for April 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February 2022 (Final) and March 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for March 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for February 2022 (Final) and March 2022 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for March 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 148.8 150.1 6.59 152.5 153.7 9.67 150.0 151.2 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 198.1 208.0 2.73 205.2 215.8 3.61 200.6 210.7 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 175.5 168.0 0.36 176.4 167.6 0.43 175.8 167.8 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 160.7 162.0 5.33 160.6 162.6 6.61 160.7 162.2 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 192.6 203.1 2.81 171.5 180.1 3.56 184.9 194.7 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 151.4 155.9 2.90 156.4 159.6 2.89 153.7 157.6 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 155.2 155.9 4.41 198.0 188.3 6.04 169.7 166.9 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 163.9 164.2 1.73 163.2 163.4 2.38 163.7 163.9 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 118.1 118.1 0.97 120.6 120.3 1.36 118.9 118.8 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 175.4 178.7 1.79 172.2 174.7 2.50 174.3 177.4 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 170.5 171.2 1.13 156.7 157.1 1.26 164.7 165.3 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 176.3 177.4 5.54 180.0 181.5 5.55 178.0 179.3 1 Food and beverages 54.18 163.9 166.6 36.29 170.2 171.5 45.86 166.2 168.4 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 191.5 192.3 1.36 196.5 197.6 2.38 192.8 193.7 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 174.1 175.4 4.72 165.7 167.1 5.58 170.8 172.1 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 171.0 173.2 0.85 150.4 152.5 0.95 162.4 164.6 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 173.7 175.1 5.57 163.4 164.9 6.53 169.6 171.1 4 Housing – – – 21.67 165.5 165.3 10.07 165.5 165.3 5 Fuel and light 7.94 167.4 168.9 5.58 163.0 164.5 6.84 165.7 167.2 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 165.7 166.5 3.87 157.4 158.6 3.80 161.8 162.8 6.1.02 Health 6.83 175.3 176.0 4.81 167.2 168.2 5.89 172.2 173.0 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 161.2 162.0 9.73 153.1 154.2 8.59 156.9 157.9 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 165.5 166.6 2.04 159.5 160.8 1.68 162.1 163.3 6.1.05 Education 3.46 170.3 170.6 5.62 162.0 162.6 4.46 165.4 165.9 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 164.5 167.4 3.47 164.2 166.8 3.89 164.4 167.2 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 167.3 168.3 29.53 159.4 160.6 28.32 163.5 164.6 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 166.7 168.7 100.00 165.5 166.5 100.00 166.1 167.7 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 162.2 165.2 29.62 168.8 170.2 39.06 164.6 166.9

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for March 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Mar. 21 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Mar. 21 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Mar. 21 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 142.5 150.1 5.33 147.5 153.7 4.20 144.1 151.2 4.93 1.1.02 Meat and fish 189.4 208.0 9.82 197.5 215.8 9.27 192.2 210.7 9.63 1.1.03 Egg 163.2 168.0 2.94 164.7 167.6 1.76 163.8 167.8 2.44 1.1.04 Milk and products 154.5 162.0 4.85 155.6 162.6 4.50 154.9 162.2 4.71 1.1.05 Oils and fats 168.2 203.1 20.75 156.4 180.1 15.15 163.9 194.7 18.79 1.1.06 Fruits 150.5 155.9 3.59 157.3 159.6 1.46 153.7 157.6 2.54 1.1.07 Vegetables 141.0 155.9 10.57 166.1 188.3 13.37 149.5 166.9 11.64 1.1.08 Pulses and products 159.2 164.2 3.14 161.1 163.4 1.43 159.8 163.9 2.57 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 111.7 118.1 5.73 114.3 120.3 5.25 112.6 118.8 5.51 1.1.10 Spices 164.0 178.7 8.96 162.6 174.7 7.44 163.5 177.4 8.50 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 160.6 171.2 6.60 150.7 157.1 4.25 156.5 165.3 5.62 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 166.4 177.4 6.61 170.3 181.5 6.58 168.2 179.3 6.60 1 Food and beverages 154.5 166.6 7.83 160.4 171.5 6.92 156.7 168.4 7.47 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 186.1 192.3 3.33 193.5 197.6 2.12 188.1 193.7 2.98 3.1.01 Clothing 159.6 175.4 9.90 155.1 167.1 7.74 157.8 172.1 9.06 3.1.02 Footwear 154.4 173.2 12.18 138.7 152.5 9.95 147.9 164.6 11.29 3 Clothing and footwear 158.9 175.1 10.20 152.6 164.9 8.06 156.4 171.1 9.40 4 Housing – – – 159.9 165.3 3.38 159.9 165.3 3.38 5 Fuel and light 156.0 168.9 8.27 154.8 164.5 6.27 155.5 167.2 7.52 6.1.01 Household goods and services 154.8 166.5 7.56 147.2 158.6 7.74 151.2 162.8 7.67 6.1.02 Health 164.6 176.0 6.93 156.9 168.2 7.20 161.7 173.0 6.99 6.1.03 Transport and communication 151.3 162.0 7.07 141.7 154.2 8.82 146.2 157.9 8.00 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 157.8 166.6 5.58 148.6 160.8 8.21 152.6 163.3 7.01 6.1.05 Education 163.8 170.6 4.15 157.6 162.6 3.17 160.2 165.9 3.56 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 153.1 167.4 9.34 154.9 166.8 7.68 153.8 167.2 8.71 6 Miscellaneous 157.3 168.3 6.99 150.0 160.6 7.07 153.8 164.6 7.02 General Index (All Groups) 156.7 168.7 7.66 156.9 166.5 6.12 156.8 167.7 6.95

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Mar. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 167.2 169.7 3.64 170.9 173.1 4.58 168.6 171.0 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 174.0 174.5 0.06 — — 0.10 174.0 174.5 3 Assam 2.63 168.6 171.0 0.79 167.1 167.9 1.77 168.3 170.4 4 Bihar 8.21 162.0 164.2 1.62 168.0 169.9 5.14 162.9 165.0 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 164.8 165.7 1.22 162.5 163.0 1.46 163.9 164.7 6 Delhi 0.28 159.8 160.9 5.64 159.4 160.1 2.77 159.4 160.1 7 Goa 0.14 169.3 168.7 0.25 162.2 162.8 0.19 164.9 165.1 8 Gujarat 4.54 162.6 164.4 6.82 155.8 156.9 5.60 158.8 160.2 9 Haryana 3.30 162.2 163.6 3.35 159.0 159.9 3.32 160.7 161.9 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 160.4 160.6 0.26 164.7 165.8 0.67 161.2 161.5 11 Jharkhand 1.96 163.8 165.0 1.39 167.6 168.7 1.69 165.3 166.4 12 Karnataka 5.09 167.5 168.7 6.81 173.7 174.9 5.89 170.8 172.0 13 Kerala 5.50 172.6 174.1 3.46 171.7 172.6 4.55 172.3 173.6 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 164.7 167.2 3.97 168.0 169.5 4.48 166.1 168.1 15 Maharashtra 8.25 167.8 170.4 18.86 161.6 162.8 13.18 163.7 165.3 16 Manipur 0.23 183.2 185.5 0.12 169.1 168.5 0.18 178.7 180.1 17 Meghalaya 0.28 158.4 159.0 0.15 161.8 162.4 0.22 159.5 160.1 18 Mizoram 0.07 173.1 173.7 0.13 164.2 164.2 0.10 167.7 167.9 19 Nagaland 0.14 179.0 181.3 0.12 163.7 164.1 0.13 172.5 174.0 20 Odisha 2.93 167.5 169.3 1.31 162.8 163.0 2.18 166.2 167.5 21 Punjab 3.31 162.5 163.1 3.09 153.7 154.6 3.21 158.6 159.3 22 Rajasthan 6.63 163.7 165.8 4.23 163.4 164.8 5.51 163.6 165.4 23 Sikkim 0.06 183.2 183.2 0.03 171.7 171.8 0.05 179.4 179.5 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 172.2 172.2 9.20 171.9 172.2 7.25 172.0 172.2 25 Telangana 3.16 174.1 178.0 4.41 169.8 171.0 3.74 171.7 174.2 26 Tripura 0.35 180.6 181.0 0.14 170.7 171.0 0.25 178.0 178.4 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 163.9 166.5 9.54 165.2 166.5 12.37 164.4 166.5 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 164.0 165.2 0.73 164.0