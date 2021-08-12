Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of July 2021

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of July 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of July 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.5% villages and 97.8% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 85.8% for rural and 89.7% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.July 2021over July 2020),based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Jul. 2021 (Prov.) Jun. 2021 (Final) Jul. 2020 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 5.49 5.82 5.59 6.16 6.37 6.26 6.76 6.70 6.73 CFPI 3.55 4.56 3.96 5.02 5.42 5.15 9.47 8.99 9.27

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthlychanges(%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI:July, 2021 over June, 2021

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Jul.21 Jun.21 Jul.21 Jun.21 Jul.21 Jun.21 CPI (General) 163.2 162.1 0.68 161.8 160.4 0.87 162.5 161.3 0.74 CFPI 160.4 159.1 0.82 167.4 165.4 1.21 162.9 161.3 0.99

Note: Figures of July 2021 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 13thSeptember 2021 (Monday) for August 2021.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June(Final) and July 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June(Final) and July 2021 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2021 (Provisional)

AnnexI

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 145.6 145.0 6.59 149.2 149.1 9.67 146.7 146.3 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 200.1 204.5 2.73 205.5 211.0 3.61 202.0 206.8 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 179.3 180.4 0.36 182.8 185.0 0.43 180.7 182.2 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 156.1 157.1 5.33 156.5 158.2 6.61 156.2 157.5 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 190.4 188.7 2.81 172.2 170.6 3.56 183.7 182.1 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 158.6 157.7 2.90 171.5 170.8 2.89 164.6 163.8 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 144.7 152.9 4.41 176.2 186.5 6.04 155.4 164.3 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 165.5 163.6 1.73 166.9 164.7 2.38 166.0 164.0 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 114.6 113.9 0.97 116.1 115.7 1.36 115.1 114.5 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 170.0 169.7 1.79 165.5 165.5 2.50 168.5 168.3 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 165.5 166.3 1.13 152.3 153.4 1.26 160.0 160.9 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 171.7 171.0 5.54 173.3 173.4 5.55 172.4 172.1 1 Food and beverages 54.18 160.5 161.7 36.29 166.2 167.9 45.86 162.6 164.0 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 189.1 189.6 1.36 195.6 195.5 2.38 190.8 191.2 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 165.3 166.0 4.72 157.3 158.1 5.58 162.2 162.9 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 159.9 161.2 0.85 140.5 141.9 0.95 151.8 153.2 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 164.6 165.3 5.57 154.8 155.6 6.53 160.7 161.5 4 Housing – – – 21.67 160.5 161.5 10.07 160.5 161.5 5 Fuel and light 7.94 162.1 162.5 5.58 156.1 157.8 6.84 159.8 160.7 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 159.2 160.3 3.87 149.8 150.5 3.80 154.8 155.7 6.1.02 Health 6.83 169.7 170.4 4.81 160.8 161.5 5.89 166.3 167.0 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 154.2 157.1 9.73 147.5 149.5 8.59 150.7 153.1 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 160.4 160.7 2.04 150.7 151.2 1.68 154.9 155.3 6.1.05 Education 3.46 166.8 167.5 5.62 158.1 160.1 4.46 161.7 163.2 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 159.4 160.4 3.47 158.0 159.6 3.89 158.8 160.1 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 161.5 162.9 29.53 153.4 154.9 28.32 157.6 159.0 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 162.1 163.2 100.00 160.4 161.8 100.00 161.3 162.5 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 159.1 160.4 29.62 165.4 167.4 39.06 161.3 162.9

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-yearinflation rates (%) for July 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Jul. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jul. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jul. 20 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 147.6 145.0 -1.76 151.6 149.1 -1.65 148.9 146.3 -1.75 1.1.02 Meat and fish 187.2 204.5 9.24 197.8 211.0 6.67 190.9 206.8 8.33 1.1.03 Egg 148.4 180.4 21.56 154.5 185.0 19.74 150.8 182.2 20.82 1.1.04 Milk and products 153.3 157.1 2.48 153.4 158.2 3.13 153.3 157.5 2.74 1.1.05 Oils and fats 139.8 188.7 34.98 133.4 170.6 27.89 137.4 182.1 32.53 1.1.06 Fruits 146.9 157.7 7.35 154.5 170.8 10.55 150.4 163.8 8.91 1.1.07 Vegetables 171.0 152.9 -10.58 191.9 186.5 -2.81 178.1 164.3 -7.75 1.1.08 Pulses and products 149.9 163.6 9.14 151.3 164.7 8.86 150.4 164.0 9.04 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 114.2 113.9 -0.26 116.8 115.7 -0.94 115.1 114.5 -0.52 1.1.10 Spices 160.0 169.7 6.06 160.0 165.5 3.44 160.0 168.3 5.19 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 143.5 166.3 15.89 136.5 153.4 12.38 140.6 160.9 14.44 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 161.5 171.0 5.88 163.3 173.4 6.18 162.3 172.1 6.04 1 Food and beverages 155.3 161.7 4.12 159.9 167.9 5.00 157.0 164.0 4.46 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 180.9 189.6 4.81 187.2 195.5 4.43 182.6 191.2 4.71 3.1.01 Clothing 155.1 166.0 7.03 150.0 158.1 5.40 153.1 162.9 6.40 3.1.02 Footwear 149.3 161.2 7.97 135.2 141.9 4.96 143.4 153.2 6.83 3 Clothing and footwear 154.3 165.3 7.13 147.8 155.6 5.28 151.7 161.5 6.46 4 Housing – – – 155.5 161.5 3.86 155.5 161.5 3.86 5 Fuel and light 145.8 162.5 11.45 138.3 157.8 14.10 143.0 160.7 12.38 6.1.01 Household goods and services 151.9 160.3 5.53 144.5 150.5 4.15 148.4 155.7 4.92 6.1.02 Health 158.8 170.4 7.30 148.7 161.5 8.61 155.0 167.0 7.74 6.1.03 Transport and communication 143.6 157.1 9.40 133.9 149.5 11.65 138.5 153.1 10.54 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 152.2 160.7 5.58 141.2 151.2 7.08 146.0 155.3 6.37 6.1.05 Education 162.7 167.5 2.95 155.5 160.1 2.96 158.5 163.2 2.97 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 153.6 160.4 4.43 155.2 159.6 2.84 154.3 160.1 3.76 6 Miscellaneous 153.0 162.9 6.47 144.8 154.9 6.98 149.0 159.0 6.71 General Index (All Groups) 154.7 163.2 5.49 152.9 161.8 5.82 153.9 162.5 5.59 Consumer Food Price Index 154.9 160.4 3.55 160.1 167.4 4.56 156.7 162.9 3.96

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

AnnexIII

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jul. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 164.1 164.8 3.64 165.2 166.1 4.58 164.5 165.3 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 168.9 170.0 0.06 — — 0.10 168.9 170.0 3 Assam 2.63 164.6 165.7 0.79 164.2 165.8 1.77 164.5 165.7 4 Bihar 8.21 157.6 158.7 1.62 161.7 163.4 5.14 158.2 159.4 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 159.4 160.6 1.22 158.4 160.1 1.46 159.0 160.4 6 Delhi 0.28 155.4 156.6 5.64 154.1 157.5 2.77 154.2 157.5 7 Goa 0.14 167.0 170.2 0.25 161.0 161.9 0.19 163.3 165.1 8 Gujarat 4.54 158.4 158.7 6.82 151.7 152.8 5.60 154.6 155.4 9 Haryana 3.30 155.4 157.9 3.35 153.8 156.3 3.32 154.7 157.2 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 154.2 156.3 0.26 159.2 161.2 0.67 155.1 157.2 11 Jharkhand 1.96 156.5 159.2 1.39 163.1 164.2 1.69 159.0 161.1 12 Karnataka 5.09 166.5 166.5 6.81 168.7 170.6 5.89 167.7 168.7 13 Kerala 5.50 171.1 170.6 3.46 167.9 168.4 4.55 170.0 169.8 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 161.1 162.1 3.97 163.5 165.1 4.48 162.1 163.3 15 Maharashtra 8.25 163.8 164.4 18.86 155.2 155.9 13.18 158.1 158.7 16 Manipur 0.23 187.6 189.5 0.12 171.3 172.4 0.18 182.4 184.1 17 Meghalaya 0.28 158.0 156.4 0.15 158.4 162.6 0.22 158.1 158.3 18 Mizoram 0.07 163.8 163.6 0.13 158.5 158.2 0.10 160.6 160.3 19 Nagaland 0.14 173.2 173.5 0.12 158.0 160.0 0.13 166.7 167.8 20 Odisha 2.93 162.6 164.5 1.31 156.4 159.6 2.18 160.9 163.1 21 Punjab 3.31 159.0 160.9 3.09 151.5 153.9 3.21 155.6 157.8 22 Rajasthan 6.63 156.4 158.9 4.23 157.2 158.2 5.51 156.7 158.7 23 Sikkim 0.06 174.3 175.2 0.03 161.7 162.8 0.05 170.2 171.2 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 168.9 169.0 9.20 169.5 169.8 7.25 169.3 169.5 25 Telangana 3.16 169.2 170.6 4.41 163.6 165.6 3.74 166.1 167.9 26 Tripura 0.35 177.8 177.5 0.14 166.0 166.8 0.25 174.8 174.7 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 158.6 160.5 9.54 160.0 162.2 12.37 159.1 161.1 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 156.9 160.1 0.73 160.9 162.5 0.91 158.4 161.0 29 West Bengal 6.99 166.0 166.0 7.20 166.2 167.2 7.09 166.1 166.6 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 176.2 175.8 0.07 162.7 162.4 0.06 169.3 169.0 31 Chandigarh 0.02 157.1 161.9 0.34 151.5 153.8 0.17 151.8 154.3 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 150.5 150.8 0.04 155.7 156.6 0.03 154.0 154.7 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 168.9 167.9 0.02 162.8 162.7 0.02 166.3 165.7 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 169.9 171.9 0.72 168.4 169.8 0.94 169.4 171.2 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 174.8 178.7 0.01 162.3 161.9 0.01 168.4 170.1 36 Puducherry 0.08 164.5 167.2 0.27 167.0 168.9 0.17 166.4 168.5 All India 100.00 162.1 163.2 100.00 160.4 161.8 100.00 161.3 162.5

Notes: