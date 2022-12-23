Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change held ; Emphasis on effective coordination with States for better protection of wildlife and its habitats

A meeting of the Consultative Committee of Member of Parliament attached to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was held today in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kumari Agatha Sangma, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri Ganesh Singh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri S.R. Parthiban, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri Sunil Kumar Soni, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr. Kirodi Lal,Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and officials of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, discussions on India’s participation in the 19th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES), held at Panama in November 2022 and in the 15th CoP to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), held in Montreal, Canada in December 2022, were held.

It was agreed to take up effective coordination with States for better protection of wildlife and its habitats. It was also agreed that control invasive alien species needs to be undertaken as it posed an imminent threat to country’s biodiversity.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change highlighted that India will continue to play major role in CITES and CBD in future meetings.

Shri Bhupender Yadav,Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change cautioned that indiscriminate and unplanned use of natural resources may lead to extinction of certain species. He emphasised on the importance of sustainable use of natural resources.