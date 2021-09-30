Constitution of an Expert Committee on Sustainable Finance

New Delhi : International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has been established as a unified regulator to develop and regulate financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

India aspires to be a frontrunner in climate action, which is evident in its commitment towards its intended Nationally Determined Contributions under Paris Agreement. Raising financial resources for climate change adaptation and mitigation actions of this scale needs active participation of international investors. IFSCA envisions GIFT- IFSC as a global hub for sustainable finance thereby acting as a gateway for channelizing foreign capital into India.

IFSCA, in its endeavour to develop the required eco-system has constituted an Expert Committee to recommend approach towards development of Sustainable Finance Hub and provide road map for the same. The expert committee is being chaired by Shri C.K. Mishra, Former Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The committee consists of leaders across the sustainable finance spectrum, including international agencies, standard setting bodies, funds, academia, and consultancies.