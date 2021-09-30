Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2021 to be conducted in Mumbai from 01-05 Oct 21

New Delhi: Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai is set to conduct the largest intra-Navy sailing regatta, the ‘Indian Navy Sailing Championship – 2021’ from 01 to 05 Oct 21. Yachtsmen and women from all three Commands of the Indian Navy viz., Western Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command and Southern Naval Command, will be honing and demonstrating their sailing and watermanship skills in Mumbai harbour over the next five days.

Over 90 participants will take part in the event, competing in seven different classes of boats. The concept of Team Racing in Enterprise and Match Racing in J24 classes of boats is being re-introduced to facilitate enhanced team spirit and instill leadership qualities amongst the participants. The overall Champion for the event will be declared on completion of all races on 05 Oct 21.

A sail parade by 75 participants will also be conducted off INWTC (Mbi) on 01 Oct 21. It is one of the events being conducted by the Indian Navy to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav).