Balasore: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed public meeting in Balasore. While addressing a public meeting in Balasore, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “I fight against the BJP and they have filed 24 cases against me that include defamation and criminal cases. They took away my Lok Sabha membership and sentenced me to a two-year jail term. ED interrogated me for 50 hours… But, if Naveen Babu really fights against the BJP, why no cases have been filed against him?…”