Common entrance test to be conducted for admission in central universities from the academic year 2022-23

New Delhi : In pursuance of the National Education Policy, 2020, it has been decided to conduct common entrance test for admission in central universities from the academic year 2022-23 to reduce the burden on students, universities and the entire education system.The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate programme is to assess the students of different boards at the same level, giving them equal opportunity. Students may apply to more than one universities as per their choice with one application form thereby reducing financial burden and increasing access. They can appear in the test in 13 languages over hundreds of examination centres for admission.The syllabus for undergraduate level is based on the understanding of subject at class XII level, irrespective of affiliations to any board like CBSE, making a desirable change for the students of low socio- economic background. The CUET is concerned with Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes only.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.