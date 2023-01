Bhubaneswar : Cold wave continue to grip several parts of Odisha, as India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for dense fog for 11 districts in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Angul, Dhankanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts.