Bhubaneswar : Odisha government gives nod to 12 key preproposals moved by different departments today.

Besides addressing the media Development Commissioner PK Jena said, “Cabinet have approved the proposed Amendment of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993, enabling the State Govt to include 22 castes/communities in the State list of SEBCs, if the said Backward Classes specified in the central list of OBCs for State.”

Tender for construction of HL bridge over river Subarnarekha at Gobarghata on Jaleswar old NH Bye-Pass road to D.P.Pur Primary School Chhaka in Balasore approved today in the cabinet meeting. While, the work will be completed within 36 months, said Development Commissioner.

Besides, 2 large rural drinking water supply projects have been approved for Jajpur district in the Odisha Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, More than 2.32 lakh people of the district will be specially benefited by this project.

Clean drinking water will reach people. The state cabinet has approved three large rural drinking water supply projects for the benefit of people in three blocks of Niagara. All these projects will go a long way in ensuring clean drinking water for over 1.94 lakh people

Ensuring access to clean drinking water for people in rural areas. 4 major rural drinking water supply projects in Malkangiri district have been approved by #OdishaCabinet . All these projects will further strengthen the drinking water supply system of the district for the welfare of more than 3 lakh people.