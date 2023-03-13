Code on Social Security, 2020 provides for framing of suitable social security schemes for gig and platform workers

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that for the first time, the definition of ‘gig worker’ and ‘platform worker’ has been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020. The Code on Social Security, 2020 provides for framing of suitable social security schemes for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc. The Code also provides for setting up a Social Security Fund and one of the sources of fund, is contribution from aggregator between 1 to 2% of annual turnover of an aggregator subject to the limit of 5% of the amount paid or payable by an aggregator to such workers.

In the written reply it was stated that the Government has launched e-Shram portal on 26.08.2021 for registration and creation of a Comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers including gig workers and platform workers. It allows a person to register himself or herself on the portal on self-declaration basis, which is spread across around 400 occupations. The revised module for gig workers and platform workers was made live on e-Shram portal in September, 2022 and over 38,000 platform workers have been registered/updated their profile on e-Shram portal as platform workers.