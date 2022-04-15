Coal Secretary Leads Ministry’s Yogotsav Countdown Programme (#67DaysToGo)

New Delhi : At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). Theworld wide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for India, as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Every year, the IDY observation begins with a Mass Yoga Demonstration in the morning, which is led by the Prime Minister himself, followed by other Yoga related activities.

With just #67DaysToGo forInternational Yoga Day, 2022, the Ministry of Coal organized Yogotsav countdown programmehere today at Shastri Bhwan.

The programmewas inaugurated by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal. The countdown celebration was attended by senior officials and other staff of the Ministry. More than 100 persons participated in Yoga organized in Shastri Bhawan premisesand guided by experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga – Sh. Satyendra Kumar Singh, Yoga Therapist, Ms. Neetu Sharma and Ms Harpreet Kaur.

Y-Break protocol effective for office was also demonstrated in detail. All the PSUs which were connected through virtual mode, also had very useful interactions with the Yoga experts and everybody felt that Yoga is very useful and needs to be practiced regularly.