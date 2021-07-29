Coal Off-take During The Last Quarter of The Financial Year Goes Up

New Delhi : The Total coal off-take in the country in the last quarter (4th quarter of financial year 2020-21) was more than the previous three quarters. The details of total coal dispatch/ off-take during the last 4 quarters of 2020-21 are as under:

Quarter (Financial year 2020-2021) Offtake (In Million Tonnes) 1st (April-June) 144.343 2nd (July-September) 158.466 3rd (October-December) 186.821 4th (January-March) 201.258

As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the quarter-wise generation from coal based power plants during the last year 2020-21 and current year 2021-22 (Apr’21-Jun’21) are as under:

Year Quarter Coal based generation (in BU)* 2020-21 1st (April-June) 198.9 2nd (July-September) 230.3 3rd (October-December) 244.4 4th (January-March) 277.3 2021-22 1st (April-June) (*) 256.7

(*) Provisional based on actual- cum-assessment)

The Coal based power generation has shown a steady increase during each quarter of 2020-21. Further, during 1st quarter of 2021-22, coal based generation has increased by about 29% vis-à-vis same period last year (i.e. 1st quarter of 2020-21).

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha on 28 July, 2021.