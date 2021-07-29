Coal Off-take During The Last Quarter of The Financial Year Goes Up

New Delhi : The Total coal off-take in the country in the last quarter (4th quarter of financial year 2020-21) was more than the previous three quarters. The details of total coal dispatch/ off-take during the last 4 quarters of 2020-21 are as under:
|Quarter (Financial year 2020-2021)
|Offtake (In Million Tonnes)
|1st (April-June)
|144.343
|2nd (July-September)
|158.466
|3rd (October-December)
|186.821
|4th (January-March)
|201.258
As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the quarter-wise generation from coal based power plants during the last year 2020-21 and current year 2021-22 (Apr’21-Jun’21) are as under:
|Year
|Quarter
|Coal based generation (in BU)*
|
2020-21
|1st (April-June)
|198.9
|2nd (July-September)
|230.3
|3rd (October-December)
|244.4
|4th (January-March)
|277.3
|2021-22
|1st (April-June) (*)
|256.7
(*) Provisional based on actual- cum-assessment)
The Coal based power generation has shown a steady increase during each quarter of 2020-21. Further, during 1st quarter of 2021-22, coal based generation has increased by about 29% vis-à-vis same period last year (i.e. 1st quarter of 2020-21).
This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha on 28 July, 2021.