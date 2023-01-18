Coal Ministry Reviews Overall Production Targets for 2023-24

The Ministry of Coal targets to produce more than one billion ton ( BT) coal during the year 2023-24. In order to achieve this aim, in-depth review has been carried out by the Coal Secretary with all coal companies. It has been decided to fix 780 Million Ton (MT) target to CIL, 75 MT for Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and 162 MT for captive and commercial mines. A total of 290 mines are operational in CIL, out of which 97 mines produces more than one MT per year.

For all 97 such coal mines, issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, environment clearance, rail connectivity and road connectivity have been discussed and time-lines fixed. It is noteworthy that with continued effort of coal companies, out of 97 coal mines, there are no pending issues in 56 mines. Only 41 mines have 61 issues, for which continued co-ordination and monitoring is being carried out by top management of coal companies with State Govt. authorities concerned and the Central Ministries.

It is noted that CIL has produced 622 MT during the year 2021-22 and for the year 2022-23, registering a growth of over 16%, 513 MT have been produced so far. It is expected that CIL will surpass the target of 700 MT fixed for current fiscal and accordingly will achieve 780 MT for the year 2023-24.