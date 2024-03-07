Coal Ministry releases Annual Statistical Publication “Coal Directory of India 2022-23”

Union Minister for Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi released the Annual Statistical Publication titled “Coal Directory of India 2022-23” at an event held at the Ministry of Coal, here today. Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal (through video conference), Senior officials of Ministry and PSU officials (through video conference) were present on the occasion.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by the Coal Controller Organization (CCO), this annual publication serves as a cornerstone in fulfilling the data-related requirements of researchers, policymakers, and various stakeholders within the coal and lignite sector.

Coal plays a pivotal role in India’s energy security and economy, serving as a cornerstone of the nation’s energy mix. With India being one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a rapidly expanding population, the demand for energy is consistently on the rise. Coal remains the primary source of commercial energy in the country, catering to nearly half of India’s total energy consumption. Its abundance within India’s borders ensures a reliable and steady energy supply, crucial for sustaining industrial growth, powering urbanization, and meeting the needs of a burgeoning population. Additionally, coal-fired power plants provide a stable base-load electricity supply, essential for maintaining grid stability and meeting the growing energy demands of industries, businesses, and households across the nation.

Beyond energy security, coal plays a vital role in India’s economy by driving various sectors, creating employment opportunities, and contributing significantly to GDP growth. The coal mining industry supports millions of direct and indirect jobs, particularly in regions with abundant coal reserves, fostering economic development and livelihoods. Moreover, coal is integral to several key industries such as steel, cement, and fertilizer production, providing essential raw materials for manufacturing processes. The revenue generated from coal mining activities, including royalties and taxes, contributes substantially to government revenues, funding essential social and infrastructure development projects. Overall, coal’s importance to India’s energy security and economy underscores its status as a critical resource in driving sustainable growth and development.

The availability of accurate and high-quality statistics concerning coal and lignite is paramount for effective data analysis and informed decision-making processes. “Coal Directory of India 2022-23” acts as a comprehensive repository of vital data, encapsulating various aspects of the coal and lignite sector for the fiscal year 2022-23.

This publication provides detailed insights into critical areas such as coal reserves, production, productivity, pit-head closing stock, performance of captive and commercial blocks, grade-wise dispatches to various sectors, import and export statistics, coal washeries, Royalty, DMF, NMET, and more. It empowers stakeholders to make well-informed decisions based on reliable and up-to-date data, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the coal and lignite sector.