New Delhi : As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the coal based (thermal) generation in Haryana during 2022-23 (April –June, 2022) was 8807.94 Million Unit (MU) against 4602.08 MU during the same period last year, thus registering a growth of 91%.

Coal India Limited, the largest supplier of coal in the country, has dispatched 152.49 MT of coal to Power Sector in the first quarter of the current fiscal surpassing all the previous highs of the same period and achieving a growth of 19% over last year same period. Similarly, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has dispatched 14.43 MT of coal to Power Sector in the first quarter of the current fiscal achieving a growth of 4.1% over last year same period. As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), coal stock at the power plants has improved from the level of 25.6 MT as on 31.03.2022 to 29.5 MT on 26.07.2022.

To address the issues of coal supplies to power sector, an Inter-Ministerial Sub Group comprising of representatives from Ministries of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, CEA, CIL and SCCL meet regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to Power Sector including to alleviate critical coal stock position in power plants. In addition to this, an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted comprising of Chairman, Railway Board, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Secretary, Ministry of Power to monitor augmentation of coal supply and power generation capacity. Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Chairperson, CEA are co-opted as Special Invitees as and when required by the IMC.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.